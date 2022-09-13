Watanya Amatano

Watanya Amatanon earned a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronic and Information Engineer) degree from Imperial College London (UK), and Master of Science from University College London (UK), before holding several positions in the US tech industry. Among these positions was her time spent at Microsoft, where she worked as a User Experience Designer on cutting-edge cloud-based data applications, and then served as head of design at a startup. Later, Watanya started TAO BIN robotic barista (under Forth Vending) and became Chief Product Officer, overseeing

all aspects of the business.