Beauty services booking application platform GoWabi has been all the rage since being co-founded six years ago by Wipawee “Pui” Wongsirisak (along with two others). The platform gives users access to anything from beauty clinics and massage parlours, to spas, hair salons, nail salons, eyebrow and eyelash extensions, fitness vouchers, beauty products, and more. GoWabi currently has over 5,000 shops listed, and over 800,000 active users per month (it especially grew during the pandemic). Shops can manage bookings using a CRM system, and there’s a calendar system for adjusting customers’ appointment times. Shops can also check sales reports, and access special features with a subscription fee. Pui obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (majoring in Public Relations) from Thammasat University, and she is a yoga, health and fitness fanatic. Her aim is for GoWabi to be the number one platform not only in Thailand, but across the region.