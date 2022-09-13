At the helm of VBeyond Development Co Ltd is visionary CEO Woradech ”Voy” Rukkhaphan, who holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Law at Ramkhamhaeng University, and is currently doing his Master’s degree, majoring in Business and Technology Administration, at Stamford International University (Thailand). The perspective of real estate marketing and sales in the 5G era has changed considerably, which is why he developed a service approach that includes sales, leasing, land sales agents, and investments consultation, in order to match the lifestyle of customers and achieve better results by using the AI smart platform ‘Property Mall’. Voy is committed to making VBeyond the number one seller of real estate – the one developers will choose and trust. Outside of work his favourite hobbies are playing the stock market, badminton, and traveling.