10 Best Under-Eye Masks for a Quick Eye-Pampering Session

A lot of us prioritise our facial skin but overlook the most intricate part like the under-eyes. Well, we’re here to remind you that if eyes are the window to your soul, your under-eyes are tell-all for everything from dehydration, lack of sleep, and everything in between.

For many, the quickest solution is to slap on some concealer and pray for the best, but there’s only so much makeup can hide. The fragile skin surrounding the eye area gives pretty much everything away, and for this a little help in the form of under-eye masks is always useful, regardless of what your concerns are.

These convenient, easy-to-apply under-eye masks are a joy for tired, stressed out eyes, and can do more than eye creams in a shorter span of time, with ingredients that are specially formulated to brighten, firm, and hydrate all at once. Doesn’t hurt that some of these are pretty darn chic too.

From pre-date preps and hangovers to a mellow girls’ night in, here are the best under-eye masks for every concern and occasion.

(Hero and featured image credit: Dior Beauty)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

Below, 10 best under-eye masks to try for brighter eyes: