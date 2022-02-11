5 Perfect Perfumes to Wear on a Date

By Chayanin Thaijongrak
11 Feb 2022
Beauty & Wellness
An essential glam item like a fragrance should not be overlooked on any occasion, especially when going on a date. Here are 5 perfect perfumes to wear on your next date, depending on the kind of date you’re going on.

Perfume, like fashion and beauty, is a way of presenting and expressing oneself. And just like a good set of lipsticks, all of us should own more than one precious bottle in our dresser. For all the different events, date nights, and spontaneous soirees you may encounter, here’s a quick guide to which fragrance could work best for you.

Chanel N°5 Parfum

Marilyn Monroe’s infamous quote about this perfume is enough of a statement as to how sensual and timeless this fragrance is. Created by a French perfumer Ernest Beaux, this Chanel N°5 is a composition of bergamot, lemon, jasmine, rose, amber and musk, among other scents. The outcome is a woody yet floral scent that brings out an innate femininity.

Perfect for: a classic French dinner date at a Michelin-starred restaurant..

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum awakens a feeling of love, happiness, harmony, and poetry inside every woman. The fragrance celebrates the fresh and sweet scent of the Centifolia rose, heightened by Lily-of-the-Valley, and peonies as well as Papua New Guinean vanilla and sandalwood. For a long-lasting effect, combine it with the Miss Dior Foaming Shower Gel and Body Milk.

Perfect for: a sweet afternoon tea date.

Giorgio Armani Sì Passione Eau de Parfum

Sì Passione is the reimagined fragrance in the Sì collection by Giorgio Armani. The domineering red perfume is designed to empower women with confidence, passion and strength. The fragrant is led by top notes of blackcurrant and pear, followed by pineapple and rose, and ends in base notes of vanilla and patchouli.

Perfect for: a late afternoon lunch or a boozy Sunday brunch.

Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum

This Stockholm-based brand has continued to entrance perfume lovers ever since it was launched. Gypsy Water, the Byredo’s bestseller, is a combination of juniper, pepper, pine needles, incense, sandalwood and vanilla. All of these will freshen you up and bring back good memories of the summer.

Perfect for: a weekend getaway trip to the beach.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum

One of the most beloved Tom Ford perfumes of all time, we end out list with the Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum. Sexy and sophisticated, it is full of warm spices and earthy, woody notes like truffle, bergamot, black orchid, black plum and patchouli. All of these combine into a rich blend that radiates an opulent and seductive aura around the wearer.

Perfect for: a romantic night with freeflow conversation at the bar.

Chayanin Thaijongrak
Her friends call her Paint. Chocolate is her true love; traveling is her dream. Apart from engaging with those two, she is busy trying to understand the world and her fat cats.

