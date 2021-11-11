Add these anti-aging products to your skincare routine to keep those fine lines at bay.
We see anti-aging products as something that doesn’t fit into our skincare routines while we are in our early 20s, assuming that it is a problem for our later years when wrinkles show. Then, we try to resuscitate our skin, as its vitality is visibly fading away. At least, this is what popular marketing tells us.
Anti-aging skincare products are often marketed towards a more mature crowd, not for women in their 20s, as their collagen levels are still well and thriving. However, this is a misconception.
One should start using anti-aging skincare ideally in their 20s, even before the signs of aging begin to show. This is because the skin starts to lose the shield of defence; although this also differs from person to person and their lifestyles. Thus, the use of anti-aging products should be part of your skincare ritual to stave off aging rather than to deploy only when the damage has been done.
Having said that, the anti-aging skincare market can be overwhelming and not everything is formulated for younger users. So, instead of tossing popular skincare goods in your shopping carts with little research, find out anti-aging products you can start with. The answer is simple — choose products with hydrating qualities and a high level of UV protection.
This is because hydration plays an important role in keeping your skin youthful and supple. Dehydration is the primary reason behind dull-looking skin. So, products with ingredients like amino acids, vitamins, hyaluronic acid, and other nourishing oils can help mitigate these issues.
Ensuring protection against the harmful UV rays, on the other hand, is also compulsory as they are a strong environmental stressor that remains one of the main accelerants behind skin aging. So, you can’t afford to skip applying sunscreen even when you’re at home.
Now that you know the benefits of such items, here are some of the best anti-aging products you should integrate into your routine before it is too late.
Top 10 Anti-aging Products
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
- Sunday Riley Juno Antioxidant + Superfood Face Oil
- HERA Sun Mate Daily
- L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Serum
- Clarins Paris: UV Plus Anti-Pollution Sunscreen
- Su:m37 Secret Oil
- Lancome Advanced Genifique Yeux Youth Activating Smoothing Eye Cream
- CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
- Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Anti-aging Booster Serum
Another important anti-aging tool is vitamin C, also known as l-ascorbic acid. It acts as a shield against the effects of aging.
This Drunk Elephant edition is packed with antioxidants that protect the skin against environmental stressors and increase its natural UV defence, leaving you with a radiant complexion.
Signs of photodamage will also fade over time with the steady use of such a serum. So, make sure you apply some on before leaving the house.
Although using a moisturiser forms a baseline of defence for the skin, a face oil takes it to the next level. Recommended for those with dry skin, use a face oil like the Sunday Riley Juno, which comes steeped with cold-pressed antioxidants, amino acids and omegas. Think of it as a shot of skin-essential nutrients. Apply it before you sleep, and wake up glowing.
We’ve stressed how important sunscreen is, so don’t shortchange yourself by putting some on in the morning. Find one with an adequate protection grade against UV rays, like the one mentioned here.
Since it gives a mattifying finish, you can use it as a primer on mornings when you’re rushing to work. Trust us, your skin will thank you in the long run.
French skincare brand L’Occitane harnesses the power of Corsican immortelle flowers for this power-packed serum. Antioxidant-rich immortelle essential oils compose this lightweight serum, which is proven to boost your skin’s vitality, replenish your complexion and smoothen fine lines and wrinkles. This wonder in a tiny bottle is sold every minute around the world.
As already mentioned, sunscreen is essential in any anti-aging beauty regimen.
For those of us who prefer products with multi-functionalities, Clarins’ UV Plus is a two-in-one sunscreen as well as a priming moisturiser that gives your skin a natural glow. Ultra-light, non-greasy and formulated for Asian skin, this is a daytime must for women on the go.
Sum:37 centres on traditional Korean herbs and botanicals to formulate its anti-aging products, and Secret Essence is counted among their most renowned item.
Secret Oil is the more potent sister product we prefer as the non-greasy oil is fortified with fermented botanicals that enhance radiance.
Since aging skin is prone to dryness, which leads to fine lines, a replenishing moisturiser like the Sum:37 Secret Oil is a lifesaver.
Containing Genifique’s Bifidus extract, this advanced formula aids to retain moisture around the eyes and reduce dark circles. This eye cream has a gel-like texture and feels light on the skin, leaving a velvety touch. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive eyes.
Applying CeraVe’s retinol serum is like breathing life into your skin. Composed of hyaluronic acid, ceramide and niacinamide, this face serum leaves a calming effect on the skin while retaining its natural moisture. It’s most effective in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots.
This Advanced Night Repair Serum is known for its oil-free texture and its revolutionary anti-aging formula. With a high content of hyaluronic acid, it prevents signs of aging and leaves your skin hydrated. Apply a few drops all over your face and notice exceptional results in just three weeks of regular use.
A weightless fluid lotion with 1 percent concentrated retinol that will restore your skin’s youthful glow and balance skin tone. Apply a few drops of this serum gently on your face and notice firmer and smoother skin in a few days.
FAQs
Do anti-aging products really work?
The effectiveness of anti-aging products primarily depends on their ingredients. Most anti-aging creams and lotions comprise retinol, peptides and antioxidants, which are known to enhance collagen production and slow down premature aging. However, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist and check the ingredients before making a purchase.
How do anti-aging products work?
Moisturising your skin is the key to keeping it young and plump. Most anti-aging products contain elements that help retain your skin’s natural moisture and prevent pigmentation, wrinkles and fine lines.
What is the right age to start using anti-aging products?
Ideally, dermatologists suggest that we begin our anti-aging skincare routine between the ages of 24 and 28. Applying sunscreen is a healthy start to caring for your skin and preventing the signs of aging. Next comes moisturizing and proper exfoliation.
How to choose anti-aging products as per skin type?
Always read product labels and check if the product is dermatologically tested. Many products available in the market come with directions to use. Besides, it’s a good idea to consult a dermatologist and decide which anti-wrinkle cream or lotion would best suit your skin type.