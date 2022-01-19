Chinese New Year 2022: The Best Beauty Releases for the Year of the Tiger

Nearing the Lunar New Year, we round up our pick of the best Chinese new year themed makeup collections, and limited-edition releases for 2022.

So perhaps buying new make-up is not quite the traditional way of celebrating Chinese New Year, but we can’t keep ourselves away from these Lunar New Year-themed beauty collections and releases. Brimming with bright reds, and prosperous shades of gold, we’re bidding farewell to winter and welcoming the Year of the Tiger with a little glam.

The Best Chinese New Year Makeup Collections 2022

Bobbi Brown

Inspired by the brand’s ‘most-loved red’, a gorgeous Bordeaux wine Claret, Bobbi Brown’s lunar new year offering is a limited-edition collection of luxe essentials including a pearlescent highlighter, multidimensional single shadows, sheer tinted lip balm, oil-absorbent pressed powder, glossy lipsticks, and makeup-dissolving cleansing oil.

The Bobbi Brown Claret Collection is available to purchase online.

Chantecaille

The bestselling Bio Lifting Mask from Chantecaille is getting a little facelift of its own, with a supercharged new formula and festive red and gold packaging. The Bio Lifting Mask+ (note that plus sign!) is packed full of botanicals and peptides that reduce the look of fine lines and visibly contour the face, while a new lifting agent smoothens and moisturises. With this product, the brand continues to support the SUJÁN Tiger and Leopard Conservation Project in Rajasthan, India. And, complementing the mask, is a limited edition ruby red lipstick — the nourishing and super-emollient Lip Veil.

Chantecaille’s Lunar New Year-edition Bio Lifting Mask+ and Lip Veil (Ruby) are available to purchase online.

Charlotte Tilbury

Just look at that red tiger stripe packaging! To celebrate Chinese New Year, Charlotte Tilbury has released some bestsellers in limited-edition encasing as well as a few brand-new items. We especially love the look of the new Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipsticks, in three shades (peach-nude Only Muse, bright berry K-Romance and muted rose Walk Of A Star). Pick up a duo (with a LNY lipstick of your choice and LNY-edition Magic Cream) or lip kit (a LNY lipstick of your choice + Lip Cheat liner), or a makeup kit with a LNY lipstick of your choice, and limited-edition versions of the Magic Cream and the Airbrush Flawless Finish pressed setting powder.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Lunar New Year Collection is available to purchase online.

Clinique

We love Clinique’s Cheek Pop blushers, a gorgeous easy-to-blend pressed powder that delivers the perfect soft sheen of colour. For the new lunar year, the brand is releasing a special Chinese New Year Cheek Pop Highlighter in the shade Gold Celebration, complete with an imprinted tiger. Pick it up now!

Clinique Chinese New Year Cheek Pop Highlighter is available to purchase online.

ColourPop

ColourPop collections rarely disappoint, and their nostalgic collabs are near-legendary (Lizzie McGuire? Sailor Moon? The Powerpuff Girls?). The Get ‘Em Tiger Collection is no different, with a four-pan palette (metallic golds, buttery matte neutrals), deep red lip stain, creme, and lacquer, a peach-gold pearlescent body powder and a white peach body milk from sister brand Fourth Ray Beauty.

ColourPop’s Get ‘Em Tiger Collection is available to purchase online.

Dior Rouge Dior

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, the bestselling Rouge Dior lipstick has been lovingly packed in this beautiful case decorated with a Toile de Jouy pattern inspired by “revisited 18th-century textile archives“. Pick up the entire collection, a set comprised of four lipsticks and one lip balm: velvet-finish crimson red 999, velvet-finish brick red 840 Rayonnante, velvet-finish 720 Icône, matte 772 Classic, and 000 Diornatural lip balm.

The limited-edition Lunar New Year Rouge Dior lipsticks are available to purchase online.

ETUDE x MUZIK TIGER

Etude House has collaborated with Korean illustration brand MUZIK TIGER for a perfectly-timed collection, featuring two nine-pan eyeshadow palettes (one warm-toned, one cool-toned), two dewy blushers and two Jelly Dewy lip tints.

The Etude x Muzik Tiger collection is available to purchase online.

Givenchy Beauty

Givenchy is celebrating Chinese New Year with limited-edition versions of its bestselling items. Dressed in red and adorned with silver heart ornaments for the occasion, the collection includes the Le Rouge Deep Velvet powder-matte lipstick (in warm-toned brown-red Rouge Grainé N°37) and the Prisme Libre cube, with four colour-correcting loose powders.

The Givenchy Lunar New Year Collection is available to purchase online.

Gucci Beauty

Gucci Beauty’s Rouge à Lèvres Voile collection is a trio of newly designed red lipsticks, with two existing Rouge à Lèvres Voile shades of red (the House’s emblematic 25* Goldie Red and 203 Mildred Rosewood) and a specially-designed new hue, the red-orange 520 Marina Scarlet — all featuring the same moisturising formula and sheer finish. And the porcelain-effect ivory lacquered tube has gotten a little makeover of its own, now featuring a vintage-inspired design with blue roses and a ribbed gold-metal bottom.

The limited-edition Rouge à Lèvres Voile collection is available to purchase online.

Huda Beauty

Huda Beauty’s lunar new year offering is solid, featuring a stunning nine-pan eyeshadow palette full of warm safari-esque tones in matte, shimmer, foiled metallic and multi-reflective finishes (Just look at that 3D-embossed python print!) and a striking orange-red liquid lipstick. We love the tiger face packaging, and it’s all recyclable and vegan.

The Huda Beauty Lunar New Year 2022 is available to purchase online.

Laura Mercier

To celebrate the new lunar year, Laura Mercier is selling limited-edition versions of the brand’s bestsellers: its award-winning Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Cushion, signature Blush Color Infusion in popular shade #Ginger and, (of course!), its cult favourite Translucent Loose Setting Powder. Don’t miss that detailed imprinted tiger!

The Laura Mercier Year of the Tiger Collection is available to purchase online.

MAC Cosmetics

Now I don’t want to be biased, but personally, my most cherished M.A.C lipstick is a lunar new year-edition bullet — design-wise, the beauty brand knocks it out of the park every year, with stunning and fresh packaging that isn’t a typical red-and-gold. This year, the Lunar Luck collection features a full-face line-up of reds and metallics, with plenty of new shades — four Powder Kiss Lipsticks, four Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours, the nine-pan ‘Made My Fortune’ eyeshadow pallette, an embossed Extra Dimension Skinfinish highlighter, and two (two!) makeup brushes. Just look at the encasing!

The Lunar Luck Collection is available to purchase online.

NARS

Ring in CNY with the Lunar New Year Collection from NARS, which includes two limited-edition products in traditional red and gold packaging. We love the look of the Taj Mahal Quad Eyeshadow — an ultra-luxe four-pan palette inspired by the brand’s classic blush shade — that features a yellow-gold shimmer, a light peach shimmer, a multidimensional burnt-orange shimmer, and a purple-red matte.

The NARS Lunar New Year Collection is available to purchase online.

(Hero image and featured image courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, image 1 courtesy of Dior)