Worried about your Under-Eyes? Here are the Top Retinol Eye Creams to Try

This goes without saying — dermatologists adore retinol.

The vitamin A derivative has been shown to increase collagen production, eradicating fine lines and wrinkles. When it comes to your eyes, however, a product created particularly for the delicate skin around the eyes is preferable to your normal retinol cream. So we’ve compiled a list of the top retinol eye creams you should be using right now.

Best retinol eye creams for every concern

Because it has the thinnest skin on the body, the under-eye region is extremely sensitive. According to experts, retinol in this region may be overly irritating and, if not used correctly, might potentially induce inflammation. If you’re concerned about irritation, only apply the product in the evening. Retinols have traditionally been used at night because UV exposure can inactivate vitamin A derivatives, and retinols can make the skin more UV sensitive, according to dermatologists.

When used on a daily basis, retinol will tighten and smooth the skin beneath and around your eyes. The best part is that there are so many eye cream compositions available that there is no need to use a one-size-fits-all strategy. Instead, we discovered 8 retinol eye products, each of which addresses a distinct issue while leaving all skin types smooth, moisturised, and irritation-free.