Fragrance Talk: The Best Summer Scents to Own this 2022

Hot weather beckons, and so do the sparkling fragrances of the warmest season. Whether they’re crisp and citrusy, or moody and woody, each of these are designed for a seasonal refresh.
From a collaborating fragrance between two renowned Italian houses, to a perfume inspired by the Day of the Dead, check out our top picks of the perfect summer scents to own this 2022.
The maison adds Paris-Paris to its Les Eaux De Chanel collection. The scent is a reimagination of Gabrielle Chanel’s Paris. Composed of multi-faceted Damascena rose, sparkling citrus notes and spicy peppercorn, it takes you to idealised scenes of the city. The fragrance is rose-coloured, resembling the Parisian stone facades glittering in the morning sun.
Traditional spring scents are turned on their head with De Los Santos. Bright yet earthy, it honours loss instead of life — Dia De Los Muertos, or the Mexican Day of the Dead, serves as one of its key inspirations. The perfume serves as a ritual of remembrance, with its fresh green notes and zesty mirabelle countering the solemn notes of incense.
For the first time, the two storied Italian houses have come together for an olfactive love story. Mirto di Panarea is a joyful celebration of rebirth and freedom. Warm myrtle is fused with basil, lemon and Calabrian bergamot, with sea breeze accents and fresh juniper notes to evoke the scent of a Mediterranean summer. The flacon’s kaleidoscopic print of butterflies and fragrance mirrors the uplifting fragrance.
Enter the forbidden forest of Sacred Wood with perfumery’s most coveted ingredient: sandalwood from Mysore in India. The scent is designed around the mysterious raw material, enveloping it in earth, spice and incense. Ambrette Seed Absolute and Carrot Seed Oil are the opening notes, while Myrrh and Copahu Balsam Oil lend a balmy accent. Milky malt vapour finishes off the fragrance with a wisp of incense.
Cool down from the summer heat with the icy freshness of the new Hermès fragrance. Citron melds with fresh juniper berry and striking Timut pepper, and contrasts with woody mineral notes. Sleek and limpid, the flacon resembles sharply cut ice, and is made from frosted glass and brushed aluminium to embody frost blanketing the earth.