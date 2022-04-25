BeautyPicks: The Best Waterproof Makeup Products To Wear Flawlessly All-Day

Wearing makeup that washes away easily sounds good, but not so much, when you want your makeup to last long. Enter waterproof makeup. With fewer Covid restrictions these days, more are hitting the beach or pool parties, or partying all night and need sweat-proof products.
Almost every beauty brand has introduced a range of makeup products that are waterproof. And it can be confusing to find out which is the best waterproof makeup brand or product.
If you are someone who is in search of the best waterproof makeup that will suit your skin tone and skin type, look no further! We have created some of the best and most popular ones available in the market.
The Best Waterproof Makeup Products to Add to Your Collection
Dior Addict Lip Tattoo
Enhance your lips with a more defined look by applying Dior’s Addict Lip Tattoo. The solution is light as a feather and stays intact for 12 hours straight. It comes in a melange of shades for you to choose from. The rich pigmentation ensures long-lasting colour but feels gentle on the skin.
Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Matte Liquid Lipcolor
Paint your lips in shades of pink and red with the Envy Paint-On Matte Liquid Lipcolor. Ultra saturated, it features liquefied pigments that offer an intense shot of matte pigment to create depth, dimension and definition in one stroke.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Say hello to this vibrant collection by Fenty that comes in 8 shades. Add long-lasting shine and a little glam to your smile by painting your lips with a dash of red. Created by Rihanna, this fluid lip color is weightless and looks good on every skin tone. The product is 100% cruelty-free and safe on your skin.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Add some volume to your lashes with the Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara by Too Faced. The solution is infused with porcelain flower extracts which are known for their hydrating properties. The hourglass-shaped brush lets you coat your lashes seamlessly without leaving marks in the under-eye area.
Dior Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume Mascara Waterproof
A spectacular formula that came into existence in 2017, the Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume mascara is an absolute favorite among makeup enthusiasts. Formulated with a higher dose of wax, the mascara is long-lasting and provides intense volume. This product is a part of House of Dior’s sustainable development initiative.
Huda Beauty Legit Lashes Waterproof Topcoat
Highlight your lashes with Huda Beauty’s waterproof topcoat and let your eyes do all the talking! The best part is that the solution is gel-based and smudge-proof. The product is dermatologically tested and feels weightless on your eyes. It’s also suitable for the ones who wear contact lenses.
STILA Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner – Micro Tip
Here’s an award-winning eyeliner by STILA that can give you immense volume and a defined look. The solution is long-lasting and does not smudge easily. Highlight your eyes with a satin-smooth finish with just a single stroke. The liner comes with an ultra-thin, micro tip that helps you border your eyes with accuracy.
SMASHBOX Always On Liquid Eyeliner
Try out this vegan, liquid eyeliner that’ll give you precise wings. The product is devoid of toxic chemicals like parabens, sulfates, gluten, etc. If you’re worried about smudges, this eyeliner is the perfect solution as it’s sweat-proof and dries quickly. The high-impact pigmentation makes the solution last for 24 hours.
M.A.C COSMETICS Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner
Let your eyes shine in black with the Liquidlast Liner from M.A.C. Cosmetics. The liner gives 24-hour wear with zero smudging. The solution is formulated with hydrating elements so as to not harm your skin. The sharp tip of the liner makes sure that your strokes are precise to give you a defined look.
Bobbi Brown Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick
Master the art of highlighting your eyes with Bobbi Brown’s Cream Eyeshadow Stick. The product doesn’t leave any creases and blends with your skin tone seamlessly. The creamy texture of this eyeshadow makes it last longer than its counterparts. After all, a little glam and glitter to your eyelids can do no harm!
MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow
Love the smoky eye look? Well then, you must try the Aqua Resist Smoky Shadow from MAKE UP FOR EVER. The solution is sweat-proof and delivers a rich hue to your eyes. With Aqua Resist, you don’t need to worry about getting ugly creases. Besides, the product is safe on the skin and free of parabens and sulfates.
NUDESTIX 3pc Mini Nude Metallic Berry Eye Kit
Get yourself the Metallic Berry Eye Kit by Nudestix and paint your eyes in different shades every day. The silky smooth yet creamy texture of the formula gives you long-lasting colour. Pick your favorite from a mix of glittery terracotta, golden sand and matte brown shades. You also get a mini mirror and a jumbo cap sharpener in this kit.
IT COSMETICS Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
Troubled by crow’s feet and wrinkles around your eyes? If so, get yourself a waterproof anti-ageing waterproof concealer from IT Cosmetics. Say goodbye to dark circles, redness, dark spots and broken capillaries by applying this magic ointment. Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and peptides, the solution does wonders to your under-eye area and brings back its youthful glow.
Tom Ford Beauty Shade & Illuminate Concealer
Get rid of eye bags and attain a flawless look by applying the Shade & Illuminate Concealer by Tom Ford. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid which deeply moisturises your skin to keep it soft and plump. The concealer is crease-proof and effortlessly covers fine lines, wrinkles, and redness.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Want 16-hour long coverage for your under eyes? If so, the Vanish Airbrush Concealer by Hourglass could be the perfect solution for you. Although the solution blends easily with your skin, it doesn’t dehydrate it or clog pores. As the name suggests, the product lends an airbrushed finish while masking crow’s feet and other skin imperfections.
Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation
Who doesn’t wish for flawless skin? Well, you can now get it with the help of Dior’s Backstage Face & Body Foundation. Available in multiple nude shades, the solution lends a subtle glow to your skin without stripping it off its natural moisture. It also lasts all day long, so you don’t need to worry about constant touch-ups!
SMASHBOX Studio Skin Full Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
The Full Coverage 24 Hour Foundation crafted by SMASHBOX is one of a kind. While it delivers a blurring matte effect, it also doesn’t dry out your skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, the foundation seals moisture to keep your skin plump and smooth. Besides, the product is humidity-proof, so it’s suitable even for a sweltering summer day.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is waterproof makeup smudge proof too?
Waterproof makeup is not completely a smudge-proof product but can help prevent smudges if you sweat.
Does waterproof makeup stay on sweat?
Yes. Waterproof makeup stays on just the way it is even when you are sweating.
How do I remove my waterproof makeup?
The best way to remove waterproof makeup is to use an oil-based makeup remover. Apart from that, you will need a few cotton balls. Put a small amount of the makeup remover on the cotton ball and gently wipe it across your skin to get the product off.
Can I wear waterproof makeup to swim?
Yes, you can wear waterproof makeup for swimming.
Does vaseline make makeup waterproof?
No, rather you can use vaseline to remove waterproof makeup products from your face.