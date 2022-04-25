BeautyPicks: The Best Waterproof Makeup Products To Wear Flawlessly All-Day

Wearing makeup that washes away easily sounds good, but not so much, when you want your makeup to last long. Enter waterproof makeup. With fewer Covid restrictions these days, more are hitting the beach or pool parties, or partying all night and need sweat-proof products.

Almost every beauty brand has introduced a range of makeup products that are waterproof. And it can be confusing to find out which is the best waterproof makeup brand or product.

If you are someone who is in search of the best waterproof makeup that will suit your skin tone and skin type, look no further! We have created some of the best and most popular ones available in the market.

(Hero and Featured Image: Dior)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Hong Kong

The Best Waterproof Makeup Products to Add to Your Collection