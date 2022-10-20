Chasing Perfection: The Unstoppable Future of the Cosmetic Procedure Industry

Expensive skincare, injectables, a little nip and tuck here and there – the pursuit of eternal youth is an expensive and, sometimes, painful endeavour. And while ageing is a fact of life, no one can deny that we’re all looking for ways to keep it at bay.

The advent of social media has brought us many advantages, including being able to share your life with friends and family while living miles and continents apart. But it has also brought extraordinary pressure to attain absolute perfection when it comes to one’s appearance. Photo filters smooth pores to a plastic-smooth finish, airbrushing can create curves like the finest bottle of Champagne, and we can even change our facial features using photo editing apps. However, many are seeking more radical ways to achieve that look both virtually and offline.

Globally, the anti-ageing industry is worth an eye-watering US $37 billion, with elixirs offering wrinkle-free skin, procedures promising discreet transformations, and pills claiming to prevent cell ageing. And as tastes and fads change, the amount of procedures available grows exponentially. Once upon a time, Kate Moss “skinny” was in, but then it went to the Barbie “heavy on the top” look. Now, it’s all about the bass (aka: the derrière), and as such there’s been a global rise in the number of procedures targeting this body area.

Take the ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ as an example – a procedure that involves transferring curves from other areas of the body into the buttocks. First off, fat is removed from areas such as the hips, thighs, or abdomen. Then it’s purified and reinjected into the bottom. And while this may sound like an ideal and somewhat simple way to create curvaceous contours, it is in fact one of the most deadly.

With a morbidity rate of one in 3,000 reported, it remains a hugely risky surgery. According to experts, only half of the fat that is reinserted settles where it is supposed to, and the rest is reabsorbed into the lymphatic system. Moreover, if it’s injected into the wrong area, it won’t be reabsorbed, and will instead start to form lumps (also known as necrosis). There are also reports of fat embolisms – an incredibly severe and life-threatening condition where fat gets into the bloodstream and blocks circulation.

Another highly extreme procedure that people have undergone, in order to achieve a cartoonish hourglass figure, is rib removal. The ribs are made up of various sections, and “true ribs” are connected from the vertebrae directly to the sternum (the bony part in the middle of your chest). The “false ribs”, meanwhile, are also connected to the vertebrae, but do not directly connect to the sternum, while the “floating ribs” are only connected to the vertebrae. Generally, in rib removal surgery, it is the floating ribs that are removed, although it has been reported that some patients have had many more than that taken out to achieve their desired look.

Considering the major organs in the thoracic cavity – most notably the heart and lungs – it can be an incredibly risky procedure. A pneumothorax (or a collapsed lung) can occur, as well as damage to the brachial plexus, which is a network of nerves that supply the skin and muscles of the neck. There is also high maintenance post-op care, as one must wear a waist trainer, or corset, for three months afterwards.

As well as augmenting the body, there are ways to change the shape of one’s face too. Jaw surgery or, more specifically, V-Line surgery, is not considered major surgery, but it does have the capacity to radically alter your appearance. Particularly popular in South Korea, where a dainty jawline is favoured, it changes the proportions of the overall face. Before and after shots are so startlingly different that they can often look like two completely different people. In some cases the changes are so unbelievable that they have caused divorces, with one party feeling duped into marriage without knowing the true genetics of their spouse.

The surgery may not be thought of as major, but it’s certainly not without pain and complications. It focuses on the broadness of the mandible, the angle of the jaw, and the chin, altering things to create a more slender V-shape. However, this is done by bone shaving and addressing the size of the masseter (chewing) muscle. Afterwards, you’ll need to wear a head compression facial mask, and although it will take a month for most of the swelling to reduce, your face won’t appear “normal” until two to three months later. Eating will be a particular problem – think lots of soup! – but there may also be numbness and tingling from nerve damage, and asymmetry and irreversible changes to your face shape.

All of these are procedures that should be carried out by trained medical personnel, there are some out there who are so desperate for cheap procedures and enhancements that they look to backstreet practitioners. It has been known that some have had oil injected into their buttocks or faces, or inferior quality botox in the wrong places that have left them with facial paralysis.

Regardless of how minor or mammoth your procedure of choice might be, there is nothing more dangerous than an unscrupulous doctor. So be sure to choose yours wisely. Look for board-certified surgeons and seek word-of-mouth recommendations. There have been many botched operations that not only affect aesthetics, but also health and comfort.

Cosmetic enhancements are, understandably, a huge strain on the body, but some undeterred patients have opted for multiple major procedures in one go (one reportedly had 52!). Unfortunately, a psychological disorder called Body Dysmorphia Disorder (BDD) can convince people that they need to change how they look, and an estimated 1.9 percent of the global population has it. People with BDD report feeling as though they don’t feel belong in their current bodies, and when they look in the mirror they hate everything they see. So be sensitive to your own views and listen to the advice of well-endorsed surgeons.

Whether you want to have cosmetic procedures or enhancements is a very personal choice, and only you – with advice from your trustworthy surgeon – can decide whether it’s the right path to follow. But always remember to make your decisions objectively, and don’t chase the idea of perfection… because the truth is, there’s really no such thing.

[Photo: Nguyen Khiem (Unsplash)]