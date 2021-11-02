Get in on the festive fun with one of these luxurious boxes. Here’s our pick of the very best beauty advent calendars for 2021.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or gift the lucky beauty-lover in your life, a package full of everything from lippies and balms to perfume and more makes for the perfect way to count down the days to Christmas – here are 26 of the most enticing ones that are available to buy in Hong Kong.

ASOS

Listen, we love ASOS – and its beauty advent calendars! This year’s Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar features 24 products and a bonus branded tote bag, with 15 full-sized items and 9 minis from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Clinique, Dr Jart and Estee Lauder. From hair care to makeup and skincare, this advent calendar is ideal for someone who’s looking to try out products from a few different brands. And it’s guaranteed to make each day a real surprise, as long as you don’t peek ahead!

The ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

Atelier Cologne

In a collaboration with artist Daria Hlazatova, Atelier Cologne has released a celestial holiday collection – including two glorious limited-edition advent calendars in 100-percent plastic-free packaging. The star-themed treasure troves feature 24 luxurious gifts, including full-size fragrances, candles and rich hand creams. The perfect pick for anyone looking to indulge in some “me-time”!

The Discover Advent Calendar and Luxury Advent Calendar are available on November 1, 2021. You can pre-order now until October 31 from the Atelier Cologne online store.

Benefit

This year’s holiday advent calendar from Benefit features 12 of the brand’s bestsellers – we’re talking mini mascaras, brow gels and pencil, primers, eyeliner and the ever-popular Hoola bronzer and Dandelion blusher-highlighter finishing powder. And it’s all packed in a super cute, reusable gift box. Ideal for anyone who’s all about their brows and lashes.

The More the Merrier Advent Calendar is available to purchase at all Benefit boutiques, Brow-A-Go-Go stores, department store counters and Sephora Hong Kong from October 28, 2021.

By Terry

In a giant lustrous diamond-shaped box, BY TERRY’s limited-edition Christmas advent calendar is filled with 14 makeup must-haves and 10 skincare essentials, including mini- and full-sized versions of everything from lipsticks to liquid bronzers, kohl, eyeshadow sticks, creams, brushes, mascara and more. We’re tempted to keep this one for ourselves…

The Jewel Fantasy Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

CHANEL

The first-ever advent calendar from CHANEL is here! The N°5 Calendar is shaped like an enormous bottle of CHANEL’s bestselling fragrance and houses 27 of the brand’s most beloved products. Unconventionally numbered from 5 to 31, it includes a limited-edition Rouge Allure lipstick in a new shade of red and a bottle of N°5 as well as other accessories and goodies dedicated to the signature perfume.

The N°5 Calendar is available to purchase in-store from November 1 while stocks last.

Chantecaille

Chantecaille’s beauty advent calendar this year is a luxe, wildlife-inspired affair packed in a reusable gift box adorned with images of the brand’s inspirations from nature. The 12 drawers open up to reveal travel- and full-size versions of Chantecaille’s most covetable items – including ultraluxe makeup and skincare favourites.

The Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 will be available to purchase online and in-store in early December.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets set is a gorgeous multistoried affair – with 12 jewel-handled drawers that open up to reveal full-size and minis of the brand’s makeup and skincare bestsellers, including an exclusive eyeshadow pencil in a new dreamy shade (Charlotte Tilbury’s well-loved Pillow Talk pink). It also includes a full-sized highlighter and matte lipstick as well as travel-sized beauty balms, clay mask, serum, mascara, eyeliner, lip liner, primer and setting spray.

Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets is available to purchase online at Charlotte Tilbury, Selfridges and Lane Crawford.

Clarins

For the skin and body care aficionado in your life! This year’s beauty advent calendar from Clarins features 24 products that range from face and body care to makeup items, including body tonics and scrubs, rich moisturisers, cleansing oils and balms, micellar waters and more.

The 24 Days of Beauty Surprises Advent Calendar is available to purchase online now, and will be available to purchase in-store from November 1, 2021.

Clinique

Another great choice for a skincare enthusiast! The 24 Days of Clinique Beauty Advent Calendar features the brand’s most-loved products, including foaming cleansers, clarifying lotions, wash-off masks and a few makeup goodies too.

The 24 Days of Clinique Beauty Advent Calendar is redeemable after purchase of HK$350 (with an additional HK$395) online and is also available to purchase at Selfridges.

Dior

Dior’s holiday advent calendar features miniature limited-edition and bestselling products from the house’s beauty, skincare and fragrance brands – a gorgeous collection of 24 luxurious items including one exclusive Dior 30 Montaigne candle. This one is for the most bougie person in your life – we won’t tell anyone if it’s you!

The Dior Advent Calendar is available to purchase online now, and in-store from November 1, 2021.

diptyque

Available exclusively at Selfridges, this beautifully illustrated advent calendar from diptyque is a treat for the senses – full of the brand’s most coveted (and limited-edition!) scented candles and fragrances, as well as rich body butters and polishes.

The diptyque Advent Calendar is available to purchase online – exclusively at Selfridges.

Giorgio Armani

This year’s holiday advent calendar from Giorgio Armani looks very promising! Coming soon, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for this luxe box that promises everything from liquid lipsticks to cream eyeshadows, fluid highlighters and bottles of perfume.

The Giorgio Armani is coming soon to Hong Kong.

Harrods

Coming soon, this year’s Beauty Advent Calendar from luxury department store giant Harrods promises to be worth a whopping HK$12,500 – and is priced at HK$2,312. Now that’s a steal. The festive winter-themed box includes 25 products from leading brands, such as Dr. Denis Gross, NARS, Huda Beauty, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley and Charlotte Tilbury among more.

The Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 is available to purchase online.

Huda Beauty

We love the look of The House of Huda 12-Door Advent Calendar. Available exclusively online, the rose quartz lips-shaped box houses 12 of Huda Beauty and sister brand Wishful’s best products, including one full-sized Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Light, Haze Sand or Nude Rich!

The House of Huda 12-Door Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

Kiehl’s

Count down the days to Christmas with this fun holiday-themed gift box, featuring 24 of Kiehl’s customer favourites – including two full-sized products worth HK$1,855.

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar is available to redeem at HK$590 after any purchase over HK$500 in-store.

La Mer

Coming soon, The “12 Magical Moments” World of La Mer Holiday Advent Calendar is a luxurious box full of the cult favourite brand’s bestselling products – we’re talking rich, luscious creams and lotions, tonics and oils, serums and balms. Perfect for the most star-worthy person in your life.

The World of La Mer Holiday Advent Calendar will be available to purchase online, at La Mer Concept Stores, and at Lane Crawford from November 1, 2021. It’ll be available to purchase at all La Mer Stores from November 15, 2021.

Lane Crawford

This year’s beauty advent calendar from Lane Crawford features an incredible selection of makeup, skincare and homeware products from our favourite brands – including Shiseido, Tatcha, diptyque, Hourglass, Charlotte Tilbury and more.

The Lane Crawford Beauty Advent Calendar will be available to purchase online and in-store from October 29, 2021.

Liberty London

Liberty London has not one, but two carefully curated beauty advent calendars on sale! A truly indulgent holiday box, this year’s edition of the department store’s bestseller includes products from brands such as UOMA Beauty, Susanne Kaufmann, OLAPLEX, Frank Body and more.

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendars 2021 are available to purchase online.

L’Occitane

L’Occitane has two advent calendar offerings out this year: a classic Christmas and a reusable advent option that shows the French brand’s commitment to sustainability. Both are treasure troves full of the most-loved natural products from L’Occitane like signature Verbena and Almond shower products, serums, balms and hand creams – but we have our eye on the brand new Reusable Advent Calendar made with recycled cotton and created in collaboration with British illustrator Isla Simpson.

The L’Occitane Classic Calendar Xmas 2021 and Reusable Advent Calendar 2021 are available to pre-order online. Shipping will begin November 5 and 12, 2021 respectively.

LOOKFANTASTIC

You won’t want to miss out on this year’s advent calendar from LOOKFANTASTIC – it’s sold out for six years in a row! This year’s incredible line-up features 25 products that range from skincare saviours to haircare and beauty must-haves, from bestselling big brands. The entire contents are a mystery but the five we can spoil include ESPA’s Active Nutrient Clean & Green Detox Night Mask, Shiseido’s Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, Aveda’s Botanical Repair Treatment, NARS Blush in Orgasm and Kate Somerville’s Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser.

The LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

Lush

Packed in a floral box that’s perfect for using year-round, Lush’s advent calendar offering is full of everything we love from the brand – from colourful aromatic bath bombs to bubble bars, lip scrubs and lotions, and even a few exclusive products. Totally vegan and cruelty-free items in a 100% recycled board and paper box, this one is for the most eco-conscious person in your life.

The Lush Advent Calendar is available to purchase online and in-store, while stocks last.

NET-A-PORTER

Expertly curated by the NET-A-PORTER team of beauty buyers, this year’s advent calendar features star makeup products and cult-favourite lotions and potions. The line-up includes Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink Essence, This Works’ Deep Sleep Body Cocoon and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Sway Lipstick. We have our eye on the Hayo’u’s cooling rose quartz crystal…

The NET-A-PORTER Beauty Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

Origins

For the skincare aficionado in your life! The Origins Advent Calendar features 12 of the brand’s most-loved products, including serums and moisturisers from its star GinZing line and the cult favourite Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask.

The Origins Advent Calendar is available to purchase online, in-store and at Sephora Hong Kong online and in-store.

Rituals

If you’re looking for a truly indulgent spa-inspired advent calendar, Rituals’ offering this year is the perfect pick. With a fun 3D pop-up look, it features 24 luxurious items such as mini aromatherapeutic candles, massage oils, shower gels and more. We see a pampering session in our future…

The Ritual of Advent Village calendar is available to purchase online and in-store, while stocks last.

Selfridges

Selfridges’ beauty advent calendar this year is packed full of the department store’s bestselling makeup, skin and hair care items – including Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Mascara, Milk Makeup’s Lip and Cheek, Pat McGrath’s Liquilust Divine Rose Lipstick and Sunday Riley CEO 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum. Plus, there’s an Ex Nihilo Scented Candle amongst the mix to really bring in the festive winter season!

The Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

Yves Saint Laurent

Don’t mind us, we’ve been refreshing the YSL beauty buys Hong Kong site waiting for this to drop. This year’s beauty advent calendar from Yves Saint Laurent includes 24 of YSL Beaute’s best-selling makeup, skincare, and fragrance products, with everything from luxurious lipsticks to mini perfumes in the mix.

The YSL 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar is available to purchase online.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.