These are All the Splurge-Worthy Christmas Advent Calendars in 2022

Do you know what else comes with the cool weather and the sound of Mariah Carey’s classic? The Christmas advent calendar hauls from these beauty brands.

Oh, what’s that? A cinnamon-dusted breeze in the air? As we’re turning the bend into 2022’s holiday season, what better way to count down to Christmas than with cardboard boxes upon cardboard boxes full of treats? Welcome to this season’s most luxurious advent calendars – we’re all about micro-dosing on pleasure here.

The OG advent calendar, which dates back to the early nineteenth century, saw German Protestants marking the days of Advent by candle or, ever so utilitarian, with a simple line of chalk for every passing day. And if that still works for you here in the twenty-first century, happy for you; all the merrier. Although, just for comparison’s sake, aren’t 25 compartments filled to the brim with a brand-new beauty product just a little more exciting? Or the 25-count of chocolate you’d undoubtedly add to your breakfast order through the month of December, just a little more delicious? Whatever tickles your festive fancy, the advent calendars counting down to Christmas 2022 are myriad – and much, much more fun than dragging chalk through paper. In our humble opinion.

Also, keep this page bookmarked; we’ll be adding more advent calendars as they trickle onto the market through Christmas.

Christmas 2022: Advent Calendars

Guerlain Hive Advent Calendar Packaged like a beekeeper’s hive box, Guerlain’s advent calendar opens up to reveal a line-up of 25 of its most treasured products, including miniature bottles, skincare and make-up products and even ceramic ornaments filled with fragrances. The Hive design itself is environmentally friendly, made from FSC cardboard and fitted with removable trays so the box can be used to house other precious objects after the holiday season. Shop Here

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar Count down to the holiday season with Acqua di Parma’s advent calendar – 25 surprises in the Italian brand’s universe, from Colonia and Blu Mediterraneo to Signatures of the Sun and the Home Collection. The beautiful package is inspired by a Florentine artisanal technique in a vibrant yellow that’ll light up any room. Shop Here

The Carnival de La Mer Advent Calendar This holiday season, La Mer invites us to journey below the sea to discover the brand’s most coveted cult items. The limited edition advent calendar includes 12 of its bestsellers, such as the Cleansing Foam, The Tonic, The Renewal Oil, The Regenerating Serum and more. First available at La Mer Concept Stores and online from October 14-31, and available at all other La Mer counters starting from November 1. Shop Here

YSL 2022 Holiday Advent Calendar YSL’s eye-catching black and shiny glam-gold Advent Calendar is ultra-generous and ultra-luxurious, with 24 doors that open to reveal a selection of full-size and mini versions of YSL Beauté’s most beloved make-up, skincare and fragrances. The gift is made more desirable with a Gift with Purchase, a surprise to lift your holiday spirits even higher. The 2022 Holiday Advent Calendar will be available pre-order in YSL online store starting 1 November 2022. Shop Here

The Ritual of Advent Calendar Rituals makes a case for there being no ritual better than their advent creation with this year’s 3D Christmas Tree calendar – complete with string lights. So you really needn’t be peeking underneath the tree this year for treats galore; Rituals’ array of products, which range from masks and creams to shampoos and candles, are hidden allover the tree. Shop Here

Kiehl’s Advent Calender Kiehl’s legion of fan favourites are wrapped up snug in the embrace of adorable illustrations by London and Cape Town-based animation studio Made by Radio this year, joining the likes of Jeff Koons and KAWS in the beauty brand’s grand tradition of inviting an artistic collaboration for their annual calendar. And nestled within are three full-sized products and 21 minis – redeemable at HK$590 upon any purchase exceeding HK$500. Launches October 21. Shop Here

Atelier Cologne’s Luxury Advent Calendar Fans of Atelier Cologne’s indelible scents will appreciate this treasure trove of mini- and full-sized fragrances, candles and hand creams. This spread is a treat for the senses for, unequivocally, the best 24 days of the year. Pre-orders begin November 4. Shop Here

Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar With over HK$7,000 worth of products tucked into drawers that cost a mere fraction of the price at HK$2,600, Net-a-Porter‘s advent calendar is a must-buy for anyone even tangentially interested in beauty and skincare. Be quick about it, though, it sells out in a flash. Shop Here

Penhaligon’s 2022 Advent Calendar The fantastical notes of Penhaligon’s marvellous offerings are practically made for a season as magical as Christmas. No slouch, the parfumerie’s advent calendar hides 24 sensorial surprises behind 24 “doors of wonder”. Learn More Here

Carolina Bucci’s Forte Beads Advent Calendar If you’re industrious about threading through each compartment’s beads – there are 2 behind each day’s door! – onto the provided Lurex cord, you’ll have a completed Carolina Bucci bracelet, replete with hand-carved gemstones, raring to go by Christmas Day. Shop here