PrestigeRecap: Dior Launches a New Beauty Counter at Siam Paragon

Marking a new chapter for Dior Beauty at Siam Paragon, Dior launches a newly-refurbished beauty counter.

Following the success of its former retail design concept, Dior recently refurbished its beauty counter at Siam Paragon, giving avid beauty gurus much to get excited about. With luxurious new materials and textures, coupled with added detailing to help refine the overall customer journey, the maison’s latest beauty bar provides a modern and inviting space for customers to experience the world of Dior Beauty.

Staying true to Dior’s signature design codes, the new counter design is sculpturally pleasing, with an open facade that puts product presentation at the forefront. Along the bright, eye-catching counter, guests can enjoy the latest from Dior Fragrance, Dior Makeup, and Dior Skincare.

Along the fragrance bar, Dior showcases its signature scents. Here, J’Adore takes the spotlight, flanked of course by Miss Dior and Sauvage. The makeup, as to be expected, remains the core of the store, with a captivating lip and face studio, accompanied by a new makeup consultation table, where guests can receive personalised guidance from Dior’s makeup teams. On the skincare front, refined, elegant materials are further glorified by a dedicated Prestige Lounge. Here, Dior provides private consultation and treatment areas, where top-of-the-line technologies and services are combined to elevate the guest experience.

