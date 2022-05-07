Diptique’s City Candle Limited Edition Collection Takes You on a Trip Around the World

With borders now open, there’s no better time to fly.
But if you’re still hesitant about hopping on a plane, travel with your senses instead. The Diptyque City Candle collection brings you on journey to the heart of various cities around the world through fragrance and graphic motifs on the vessels. Ten iterations make up the range – all of which are exclusively available at the maison‘s store in Takashimaya until 1st May.
Before you get shopping, check out five highlights of the Diptyque City Candles below:
The newest addition to the collection, the Pekin is an homage to Beijing. It takes inspiration from imperial temple roofs and the blossoming magnolias surrounding the Dajue Temple. Crafted in prosperous red with golden motifs of a dragon, it houses a scent that laces notes of green tea within a floral woody accord featuring sandalwood and magnolia.
The Paris iteration transports you to Saint Germain, one of the city’s most charming districts. The motifs pay tribute to the city of light with accents of pink, representing the light reflection of the sun on the Seine, on a gradient of blue and grey. A chypre accord features a hint of lavender.
Distinctly floral, the London scent is an homage to the Columbia Road flower market. A touch of spice lends warmth to the blend of heliotrope, lilac, juniper and hyacinth. The vessel reinterprets traditional English wallpapers, and references that of the Diptyque boutique at Westbourne Grove.
New York takes its inspiration from the Big Apple’s glamorous speakeasy scene and buzzy nightlife. There’s a mix of vetiver, cedar wood, incense and patchouli in this candle, making it the kind of scent that can set the tone for a big night out or parties at home. The midnight blue jar spotlights an Art Deco motif; a reference to the city’s architectural signature.