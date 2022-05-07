Diptique’s City Candle Limited Edition Collection Takes You on a Trip Around the World

With borders now open, there’s no better time to fly.

But if you’re still hesitant about hopping on a plane, travel with your senses instead. The Diptyque City Candle collection brings you on journey to the heart of various cities around the world through fragrance and graphic motifs on the vessels. Ten iterations make up the range – all of which are exclusively available at the maison‘s store in Takashimaya until 1st May.

Before you get shopping, check out five highlights of the Diptyque City Candles below: