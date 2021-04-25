There’s no one in the beauty industry who doesn’t know Dr Dissapong Panithaporn. Endearingly referred to by his clients, business partners and celebrities as “Dr Joe of The Demis,” the co-founder and trailblazer behind Bangkok’s hottest beauty clinic is the man behind the beauty evolution of the best known names in the industry.

A visionary who has tested and tried latest beauty technologies before it becomes the hot property in the business, what truly keeps Dr Dissapong on top of the game isn’t just his keen eyes on latest innovations, but instead his unique view and approach towards beauty, anti-aging and treatment procedures. A recipient of Doctor of Medicine from Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University and a Diploma in Dermatology and Certificate Fellowship in Laser from Institute of Dermatology, Dr Dissapong founded his first aesthetic clinic with his business partner in 2009. With acne and melasma being the main concerns for Thai patients, who had been seeking treatments from various different places not knowing the effect some treatments could leave on their skin, Dr Dissapong was one of the first to try to change the perception of beauty solutions – how each problem should be treated in a way that will promote long-term strength and health of the skin.

“A decade ago, the ways to treat acne and melasma were steroid injections and acid peels. The problem with those practices is that they weaken the skin, making the problems return in a vicious cycle,” he explains. “At The Demis Clinic, we predominantly rely on certain lasers to strengthen patient’s skin, and we are confident to announce that we do not use steroids.”

A firm believer in tailored treatments for optimal result, Dr Dissapong always dissuades his patients from quick fix and instead, promote alternatives that combine innovation with lifestyle changes that could bring a youthful and healthy complexion that is sustainable. He devotes his full attention to the consultation session to fully understand the needs and concerns of his patients, and prescribe the safest treatments to achieve the desired results.

“Most people know that Ultherapy is currently the most effective non-invasive method to rejuvenate the skin,” says Dr Dissapong of one of the most sought-after anti-aging procedures, of which he’s one of the very first practitioners to perform in Thailand. “Because this particular kind of laser works deep into the SMAS (superficial muscular aponeurotic system) layer — the very same layer that is tightened during facelifts — the immediate result can be seen right after the treatment and even months after the treatment, collagen is continuously produced, so the skin keeps being strengthened, When the skin is strong, the overall appearance will also be improved.”

But as new technologies in the dermatological industry becoming accessible to many medical practitioners, and consumers not being able to differentiate between those that work from ones that can be potentially harmful, Dr Dissapong stresses the importance of understanding – how dangerous a beauty treatment can be if it’s performed by unauthorised practitioners using unauthorized machines.

“Take the non-invasive, skin-firming Ultherapy, for example. Merz Aesthetics is actually the sole importer for the machine in Thailand. It’s impossible for an Ultherapy treatment to cost in the thousands; these devices are very pricey. Counterfeit machines can be very dangerous, as concentrated frequencies can cause problems like numbness, atrophy or even death.”

With his dedication to the art and science of beauty and 12 years of experience, it’s not surprising Dr Dissapong has amassed quite a few recognitions for The Demis Clinic. A fixture at the annual Merz Gala, where established dermatologists come together to celebrate the achievement with awards given to the most outstanding practitioners in different categories, Dr Dissapong’s clinic has won five different trophies this year: KOL Award of Appreciation, the Platinum Award for Merz Pure Toxin (Xeomin), The Infinite Award for Merz Filler, the Thailand Top Achiever for Merz Ulthera, Pure Toxin, Filler (Merz Portfolio) and the Thailand Top Achiever for Ultherapy Transducer

“These awards are important recognitions that serve as proof to us and also to our clients that we are walking down the right path,” the doctor says with pride. He stresses, however, that “it certainly wasn’t a swift journey,” adding that for the future, he will aim to improve his two existing clinics instead of establishing more branches.”