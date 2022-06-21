Meet the Experts: Dr. Onuma “Orn” Phanapiwat of Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center

Dr. Onuma “Orn” Phanapiwat of Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center on the importance of hair health, and changing the lives of patients.

Hair health is a big part of our overall wellness, as hair loss can result in low self-esteem and lack of confidence. Unfortunately, countless people across the globe experience chronic hair loss and thinning, and despite the wide range of commercially available hair medication and cosmetic products addressing this problem, finding the right products, treatments, or hair transplant options can be distressing.

Raising the bar in this regard in Thailand is the Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center, founded in 2011 by Dr. Onuma “Orn” Phanapiwat, a specialist in hair treatment and hair surgery. It’s the largest and most outstanding hair center in Thailand, and over the years Dr. Orn has garnered a reputation for her skill in hair transplant procedures – specifically with the DOHT technique, developed by Dr. Orn in collaboration with universities in Thailand. It is a highly advanced and intricate procedure that utilises the latest hair restoration hair technology in order to achieve the most natural-looking permanent solution. This procedure also boasts minimal discomfort, faster recovery time, and virtually undetectable scarring. Furthermore, results are also guaranteed in all cases.

“One of the most important things that we have achieved is that we can change the lives of our patients,” Dr. Orn remarks. “We help them have confidence again.”

After earning a medical degree from Chulalongkorn University and a Master’s in Dermatology from the Institute of Dermatology, Dr. Orn trained in the field of hair transplants with leading doctors in countries such as the United States, South Korea, and Pakistan. Currently, she is also a member of the Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons (AAHSR), and the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS). Since graduating, she has been successfully using her knowledge and abilities to treat patients with world-class standard hair treatments.

But Dr. Orn is not motivated solely by profits, and as such she is also a founder of the Hair We Care Foundation, providing services to people who might not be able to afford the center’s specialised treatments. This altruistic endeavour is just one means of giving back to society.

For those who are patients at the Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center, the emphasis is very much on “personalised treatment”. And because the suitability of each treatment depends on each patient’s individual overall health, Dr. Orn carefully diagnoses and assess her clients, and then designs a comprehensive treatment for each individual, always addressing any underlying problems that may exist.

“The cause of hair loss can range from nutrient deficiencies, to stress, to genetics – amongst a plethora of other issues. So, hair transplant might not be for everyone,” she points out. “Upon arrival, we consult with each patient in order to better understand his or her needs, and ultimately create a highly personalised treatment just right for them.”

To address and facilitate as many cases as possible, at Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center there exists a full range of treatments, which run the gamut from the prescription of oral and topical medication, to supplements, laser treatment, stem cell treatment, and – for extreme cases – hair surgery.

One of the newest innovations in this respect is the award-winning Triple H Program from NIA (National Innovation Agency), which has been uniquely designed to treat hair loss by strengthening hair roots in order to generate thicker and fuller hair. The Triple H Program is a simple one, and it takes a mere 30 minutes. Do it only once a month, and it can help reduce hair loss and create noticeably thicker hair without surgery.

Committed to ensuring the highest level of customer satisfaction, the array of treatments at Dr. Orn is complemented by premium service and patient care, and a commitment to conducting continual research in order to improve their techniques. The center also imports top-of-the- line technologies from abroad, offers online consulting services in order to have all cases reviewed, and aids patients in obtaining advice from experts, including post-treatment follow up consultation. At Dr. Orn, patients are cared for like family, which is a key strength in the center’s overall success.

“With so many hair clinics around nowadays – many of whom are not really specialists – results are not always guaranteed, which is why it is of vital importance to choose wisely,” Dr. Orn advises. “A lot of our patients come to us having been disappointed with prior treatments elsewhere.”

“With the standards we have, we can treat chronic hair loss problems that have been untreated for a long time, or have not seen results prior,” she goes on to say. “In addition, we can also handle revision hair transplant cases.”

Dr. Orn also boasts its own line of hair care products, as well as dietary supplements distributed under the Dr. Orn Cosmez brand, all of which have been meticulously manufactured with natural active key ingredients. Extensively researched, these products have been shown to provide real cures.

“Our vision is to expand the business across the country,” Dr. Orn adds, “so that people can access standardised treatments more conveniently. A new branch will be opening soon in the Mercury Ville complex, at Chidlom, and plans are underway for a specialised hair hospital to open in 2023.”

To find out more, visit drornhaircenter.com, LINE Official: @drornclinic, or call 02 108 8500.