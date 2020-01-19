Superstar Rihanna entered 2020 with the promise of “eye-opening full-on, fanned-out lashes”. Marking a pretty exciting move for avid makeup gurus worldwide, the cult makeup brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna has announced the launch of its new “Full Frontal Mascara,” which promises “eye-opening full-on, fanned-out lashes.”
Flat to fat just like dat! We’re bringin’ you our #FULLFRONTALMASCARA in a water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and longwearing formula with a unique brush that loads and lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls them on the flat side! Get it when it drops on January 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP
The mascara, which will rolled out on January 17, features a “flat-to-fat brush” that the brand claims will instantly volumize, lift, lengthen and curl (wearers can use to fat side of the brush to lift the lashes, and the flat side to curl and define them). According to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account, it boasts a water-resistant, sweat-resistant and smudge-resistant formula, and comes presented in chic black and pink packaging.
Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!! #FULLFRONTALMASCARA with a brush that lifts lashes on the fat side, and defines and curls on the flat side! Get it when it drops on January 16th at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!
Rihanna, as ever, proved to be the best model for the new release, taking to her personal Instagram account to share the news with her 78 million followers. The singer and designer posted a photo of herself sporting statement curled, defined lashes alongside the caption: “Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!!”
Who‘s hype about #FULLFRONTALMASCARA? 👀 It’s comin at y’all with an ultra black, water and smudge-resistant formula and excluisve flat-to-fat one head, dual-action brush that lifts, loads, defines and curls your lashes. Y’all ready? Get it when it drops JANUARY 16 at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP
It looks like 2020 is already shaping up to be a major year for Fenty Beauty, following a whirlwind 12 months that saw the label release its debut line of concealers, branch out into lip scrub and lip balm, and unveil 50 shades of “Pro Filtr Hydrating Foundation.” The label also signed its first ambassador, the actor Amandla Stenberg, last year, building on the immense success it has seen since Rihanna launched the brand in 2017.
This story was first published via AFP Relaxnews.