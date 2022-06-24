Foreo offers an enhanced home-salon experience with the UFO 2

Having expanded its Luna range and launched the first version of its UFO mask device, Swedish brand Foreo has now enhanced its customized home-facial system with the new UFO 2, which can administer treatments in less than two minutes. The new high-tech device and its accompanying masks are available online from Sephora Thailand.
At a time when beauty addicts are eagerly awaiting the reopening of their favorite beauty salons to indulge in some post-quarantine pampering, they are also increasingly keen on new smart solutions that offer access to innovative, personalized skin care at home. Beauty-tech specialist Foreo is taking advantage of this growing interest in smart beauty with a range of products designed to make home facials that are effective for all kinds of complexions and accessible to all.
With the latest generation of its highly successful UFO, the Swedish brand is proposing a face mask applicator that is faster, more powerful and more customizable than its first-generation device. To set itself apart from its predecessor, the UFO 2 offers a wider range of LED light, with five new settings that provide an extended range of benefits, including faster penetration of active ingredients. By way of example, you can take advantage of the violet LED setting to reduce fine lines, blue to minimize imperfections, red to counter signs of aging and green to homogenize your complexion.
Professional skin care at home
With the latest device, Foreo has also enhanced a number of functionalities like thermo-therapy, which softens the skin to promote better absorption of active compounds. Not only does it heat up faster than its predecessor, the UFO 2 also cools down with a cryo-therapy function for anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits and emits sonic waves, which can be used to relax facial tension and gently exfoliate your skin.
Compatible with an extensive range of masks with a wide variety of virtues, the UFO 2 must be unlocked and synchronized with the “Foreo For You” application before it can be used. Once this has been done, you only have to scan the barcode of your selected mask to launch the most suitable personalized program for your skin type, and clip the mask pad into place before sliding the device across your skin.
The UFO 2, along with its range of compatible masks, is now available from Sephora Thailand at a retail price of THB13,500. There is also a mini-version of the device, which costs THB8,000.