Foreo offers an enhanced home-salon experience with the UFO 2

Having expanded its Luna range and launched the first version of its UFO mask device, Swedish brand Foreo has now enhanced its customized home-facial system with the new UFO 2, which can administer treatments in less than two minutes. The new high-tech device and its accompanying masks are available online from Sephora Thailand.

At a time when beauty addicts are eagerly awaiting the reopening of their favorite beauty salons to indulge in some post-quarantine pampering, they are also increasingly keen on new smart solutions that offer access to innovative, personalized skin care at home. Beauty-tech specialist Foreo is taking advantage of this growing interest in smart beauty with a range of products designed to make home facials that are effective for all kinds of complexions and accessible to all. With the latest generation of its highly successful UFO, the Swedish brand is proposing a face mask applicator that is faster, more powerful and more customizable than its first-generation device. To set itself apart from its predecessor, the UFO 2 offers a wider range of LED light, with five new settings that provide an extended range of benefits, including faster penetration of active ingredients. By way of example, you can take advantage of the violet LED setting to reduce fine lines, blue to minimize imperfections, red to counter signs of aging and green to homogenize your complexion. Professional skin care at home