The Foreo UFO 2: Our Current Skincare Gadget Obsession

We’ve gushed about the skincare brand Foreo before, a name known for its line of revolutionary skincare gadgets and formulas. The latest is its UFO 2 and UFO 2 mini. Just the name alone implies its way advanced. We’re here to tell you all about it, and share our experience of adding the UFO 2 to our skincare routine.

Our previous review of the Bear (a device that delivers micro doses of electric current for facial toning) immediately lets you know that Foreo products don’t come cheap at all. No spoilers here; the price of UFO’s are written all the way to the end, but before we get to that, bear with us. In contemplating the pro’s of purchasing the UFO we realised that there’s a way for the gadget to pay for itself. You see, we’re not getting facials at Aster Spring or having the odd laser facial here and there. And because the UFO 2 proved to make a tremendous difference in the overall appearance of our skin (both immediately and for days to come), we actually think it’s a worthwhile purchase for skincare.

Here’s what it does, how it works, and how to use the device:

UFO 2 comes in pearl pink, mind, and fuchsia.

What is it?

UFO 2 is a second generation version of the award-winning UFO launched in 2018. The idea itself is simple: a device used with compact sheet masks, delivering advanced Thermo and Cyro-therapy five times faster than the original UFO. According to Foreo, dermatologists and aestheticians love it.

The sheet masks to be used are also produced by Foreo, called the UFO Power Activated Masks. Recently, the brand launched a Farm to Face collection that adds to the portfolio of UFO-friendly masks. These new masks are crafted from ingredients sourced worldwide, such as Bulgarian rose, green tea, and Acai Berry.

Upgrades with UFO 2 also include the Foreo app that connects to the device via bluetooth so you can select your mask, and follow along the guided instructions for an effective treatment.

The device is used with a small sheet mask to help its ingredients penetrate the skin.

How it works

As mentioned above, the device itself is designed to deliver Thermo and Cyro-therapy. Thermo-therapy is a super-fast heating technology that softens the skin and opens up the pores to drink up the yummy mask ingredients. This heat isn’t unbearable in the slightest, it merely feels warm and comforting.

The cooling sensation felt is the Cyro-therapy. In facials, Cyro-therapy is hailed as an ‘instant youth solution’ because by chilling the skin it gives your face a lifted appearance, brings down any puffiness, and shrinks pores once the UFO 2 facial is complete.

Green Tea Purifying UFO Activated Face Mask.

Acai Berry Smoothing UFO Activated Face Mask.

Manuka Honey Revitalizing UFO Activated Face Mask.

Coconut Oil Nourishing UFO Activated Face Mask.

Bulgarian Rose Hydrating UFO Activated Face Mask.

Another feature of the UFO 2 is its full spectrum of LED lights. There are eight different LED lights that turn on, each offering a unique quality that activates key ingredients within individual mask. For example, the purple light helps reduce fine lines and boost radiance, while the orange light revitalises the skin for a nice afterglow.

And finally, the UFO 2 shoots out 10,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute for an automatic massage-like feel. Short for transdermal pulsations, this feature not only relaxes facial muscles, but helps to boost microcirculation and thereby encourages better absorption of the mask’s active ingredients.

How to use it

While you wait excitedly for your UFO 2 to charge (what colour did you get??), download the Foreo app if you haven’t already. Steps within the app include registration and setting up a connection with your device. These steps are simple enough to follow.

Once your device is good to go, choose a UFO Power Activated Face Mask of your liking. On your app, select the face mask and get ready to follow along a guided tutorial. The tutorial video begins with instructions on how to insert the face mask into your device. Turn your device over and place just the sheet into the circular space, closing it in with the plastic ring you see attached to the device. From there, glide the UFO 2 along your face and enjoy all sensations: heat, cooling, LED lights, and relaxing pulsations.

You can choose to repeat the facial a second time which we recommend just to squeeze out any last bits of moisture from the mask. Your skin should feel awake, soft and refreshed when the facial is complete. Take a close look at your skin in the mirror after — you’ll be just as surprised and delighted as we were.

The UFO 2 (RM1,250) and UFO mini 2 (RM868) are available at Foreo’s website, official Lazada store, and Sephora in-store and online.

This article first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.