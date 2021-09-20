6 Tutorials on How to Achieve the Trendy Foxy Eye Makeup

Don’t worry, it’s not a look that requires you to actually look like a fox.

Finally, a beauty trend that’s doable for the common folk and not just for runway models and celebrities. In case your algorithm hasn’t brought you up to speed, foxy eye makeup has been trending all over Instagram. We’ve seen many interpretations of the look online, but they all have the same fox-like features that you usually find on, well, a fox.

The trend is allegedly inspired by Bella Hadid who often sports a foxy eye makeup look to give the illusion of elongated eyes. As for why it’s fox-like, it’s because it has sharp inner corners and an extended wingtip. Some even go as far as shaving their eyebrows thinner, contouring the sides of their nose to make it look sharp, and pulling their hair back for photos to give an even more lifted look. It’s also a recreation of almond-shaped eyes, much like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s.

What is foxy eye makeup?

The foxy eye makeup is one of the most viral and flattering eye looks that has been doing the rounds of the internet, thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid. The style makes the eyes seem longer, giving it a tapered look simply with the help of an eyeliner. The sharp edges and thinly winged eyeliner take your eye makeup a notch higher, creating a sultry look.

How do you get the foxy eye look?

You can ace the foxy eye makeup in five easy steps:

Start by prepping your eyelids with a primer. Once you have a smooth base, choose a shade from your eyeshadow palette that closely matches your skin colour. Apply it on the lid using a fluffy blending brush. This will be your transition shade for the look. Now add depth to the crease area with a slightly darker eyeshadow shade. Apply it with a precise crease brush in a windshield motion to properly buff the colour out. Now start defining your eyes using eyeliner. To make sure that your liner is thin, you can either use gel eyeliner with a brush or a pen eyeliner for more control over eyeliner strokes. Extend the eyeliner and flick it towards your brow bone or temples while keeping it thin. Elongate it further towards the brow bone as much as you like. Alternatively, you can also smoke out the eyeliner for a more natural look. Now clean the edges using a Q-tip and apply mascara as usual. You can also add false lashes to the look to make it look more sultry. Apply some highlighter in the inner corner of your eyes, and you are done.

How is it different from cat eye?

The foxy eye makes the shape of your eyes seem longer by extending the outer and inner corner of the eyeliner to resemble the shape of the eyes of a fox, unlike cat eye which is similar to a winged eyeliner look.

Also, the eyeliner for a foxy eye look is drawn to the desired length towards the brow bone, whereas, in a cat-eye look, it is usually winged and the eyeliner can be thicker than usual.

Recommended products for foxy eye makeup

The products required for foxy eye makeup include an eye primer, eyeliner, eye brush concealer and eyeshadow palette in neutral shades. Adding false lashes will create a more defined and flattering look. Have a handful of Q-tips nearby to clean up any makeup mishaps.

Itching to hop onto the bandwagon? These YouTube tutorials should help. The foxy eye look is seemingly suited for all eye shapes, including those that have epicanthic folds.