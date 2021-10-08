La Prairie is no stranger to beauty revolution since its first introduction of caviar as a skincare ingredient back in 1987. Thirty-four years on, the Swiss luxury beauty establishment once again revolutionises the skincare industry, surprising us yet with another potent caviar-derived ingredient, Caviar Retinol, in the new luxurious Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil.

Caviar Retinol: A New Swiss Caviar Incarnation

While pondering on a question — “What else might the night unveil?” — little did scientists at La Prairie know that they were about to discover something extraordinary. Hidden by the obscurity of ephemeral nights, and withered away by the light of the sun, the Caviar Retinol is an elusive, rare, natural molecule unmatched in its line-smoothing, skin-rejuvenating efficacy, yet extremely difficult to capture and retain.

Using a unique and innovative extraction process, scientists at La Prairie successfully obtain and retain the caviar lipid and caviar-derived Retinol in its full strength for the first time in this new Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil.

Formulated for the Night

Championing the Caviar Retinol as its star ingredient, Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil is formulated with consideration to the skin’s circadian rhythm, during which skin regeneration peaks at night, and protection is emphasised during the day. Understanding that as collagen synthesis and epidermal renewal peak during the night, what occurs simultaneously is the decrease in defense system, paving way for a barrier permeability and trans-epidermal water loss. This combination, once accumulated, creates an accelerated decrease in skin vitality.

The oil base in Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil, used as the final step in the nighttime routine, locks in moisture and allows the skin-regenerating property of the Caviar Retinol to be unleashed in full entirety to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, smooth the skin’s surface and restore firmness. La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex is incorporated for the first time within an oil in this Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil to breathe a new life and restore energy to the skin.

A Ritual of Nighttime Indulgence

Designed to be used as the final step in your nighttime skincare routine to lock in moisture, the Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil works best in combination with La Prairie’s celebrated Skin Caviar collection. Starting with the Essence-in Lotion on a clean face to soothe and prepare skin, the luxurious regimen continues with Skin Caviar Liquid Lift. The Caviar Premier and Caviar Absolute infused within the Liquid Lift help boost volume and lifted appearance. Treat your delicate under-eye area with Skin Caviar Eye Lift and follow with Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream. Complete La Prairie’s night ritual with Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil for a total indulgence, and long-term line-smoothing, wrinkles-reducing and overall skin-rejuvenating effects.

A Sumptuous Design for the Luxurious Ritual

The Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil is housed in a cobalt blue outer jar with an opaque black inner vessel. Borrowing the design cues from the Bauhaus, the minimal, pure lines envelop a state-of-the-art glass-in-glass construction. The cobalt blue colour evokes the long-cherished artistic relationship between La Prairie and French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle, whose engrossing blue shade caught the eyes of La Prairie, and the luxury beauty brand has made this “color of joy and luck” its signature for the iconic Skin Caviar Collection. In September, both La Prairie and Niki de Saint Phalle also marked their celebrated collaboration with Saint Phalle’s first retrospective exhibition in the US Niki de Saint Phalle: Structures for Life, which La Prairie has made possible through its patronage.

An Artistic Voyage into the Blue

An incarnation of audacity, femininity and strength, cobalt blue has been celebrated throughout the history of art. For the 2021 edition of Art Basel, La Prairie’s in-house digital artist Mathieu Le Sourd or Maotik brings the singularity of the seductive colour to life for an immersive experience in his exhibition Sense of Blue. Using motion sensors, video projections and digital algorithms hidden within the unseen frame to offer an immersive journey into the realm of the night, where movements of the viewers shape the ever-changing environment through an immaterial shifting facets of light. It’s an artistic oeuvre that echoes the unveiling of La Prairie’s new prestigious addition into your nighttime ritual, Skin Caviar Nighttime Oil.

For more information, please visit www.laprairie.com/en-int/