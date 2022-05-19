La Prairie Launches the Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm, Featuring Unique New Properties

Inspired by how the golden hour reflects across the Swiss lakes, the La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm represents the energy of the night.

Those looking to add a new night cream to their skincare routine, need not look further. Designed to strengthen and revitalise the skin, La Prairie’s recently unveiled night balm — the Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm — comes complete with a cutting-edge, energy-rich formula, filled with nutrients that help the skin restore its vitality during sleep.

Following the knowledge that nighttime is a key period of recovery, for both the body and skin alike, the Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm is designed to amplify your natural healing processes while you sleep, so you can wake up with fresh, glowing skin.

Allowing the skin to repair itself and regain its energy overnight, the cream is specially made using La Prairie’s Pure Gold Diffusion System, for a result that helps brighten, regenerate, and energise the skin. Applied nightly, the cream gradually works to strengthen fragile skin, replenishing and restoring its health from the inside out.

Following La Prairie’s philosophy of sustainable skincare, the Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm comes packaged in a reusable container, along with the rest of the house’s new creations under the Pure Gold Collection line. The container itself has been designed with a sleek, sliding cover — inspired by the sun moving across the sky — beneath which you’ll find the cooling Nocturnal Massage Stone, which can be used to apply the cream through careful massage strokes.

To find out more about La Prairie’s Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm, visit laprairie.com.