Q&A: Everything you Need to Know About La Prairie’s White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire

We sat down with Dr. Jacqueline Hill, the Global Director of Strategic Innovation and Science, as well as Dr. Daniel Stangl, who spearheads innovation at La Prairie, to talk about the White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire, and the White Caviar Collection.

Whether you have a skincare ritual you follow religiously, or prefer the fuss-free “one product does all” approach, we can all likely agree on one essential every skincare routine must share: the face lotion. As part of its line of new releases, La Prairie has recently launched an essence-in-lotion for the face.

Referred to as the White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire, the lotion is designed to both plump and smooth the skin, improving evenness and densifying the collagen network. An effective option for those looking to magnify their skin luminosity, the lotion also helps to improve absorption of other products, making it an ideal addition to any skincare regimen.

We spoke to La Prarie’s Global Director of Strategic Innovation and Science, as well as the Global Innovation Director, to get an in-depth understanding of what this new product launch has in store.

What makes the White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire unique?

We were inspired by the glimmering luminosity found on the shores of Lac Léman and sought to re-create its magic on the skin. White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire is a transformative gel-to-water essence that immerses the skin in a glimmering luminosity. Delighting the eye with a subtle opalescent hue, it leaves the skin feeling fresh, water-infused, plumped, smoothed, and firmed.

What are the benefits? How is the product meant to be used?

White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire was designed to improve the absorption of the following products of the White Caviar collection and to enhance their efficacy. It improves skin tone evenness, provides a dual effect of plumping and smoothing the skin, while boosting collagen production. Thanks to these complementary actions, and by working on both elements of the Equation of Light, colour and reflection, skin luminosity is magnified.

Could you tell us more about the Equation of Light, and how it’s expressed in the White Caviar Collection?

In 2019, La Prairie decoded the Equation of Light and established that light – or skin luminosity – is a function of colour and reflection. We drafted a mathematical equation – the Equation of Light: LIGHT = (COLOUR + REFLECTION). In other words, light, or skin luminosity is a function of colour and reflection. The White Caviar collection products target one or both elements of the Equation of Light in order to improve skin luminosity, for a fresh, illuminating result.

Tell us more about Lumidose. What is so revolutionary about it, and what benefits does it provide to the skin?

Our clients are typically very concerned about brown spots, but it’s difficult to meet their expectations with products currently available. Treatment for discolouration and spots is challenging and requires long-term dedication. There are no overnight solutions to problems that may have built up in the skin for decades. This is why our scientists have studied in detail the mechanisms of melanin formation in human skin and have spent 15 years developing Lumidose to address the most demanding client concerns in skin luminosity.

Several elements set Lumidose apart from other melanin-fighting active ingredients available on the market. Currently, it is the most efficient disruptor of melanin formation. It has also been proven to lighten brown spots better and faster than the current gold-standard tyrosinase inhibitors as demonstrated in clinical studies.

You’ve infused Lumidose into White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire, White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire and White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire. Can we expect the same benefits in each product?

We designed each product separately, to complement the others and not duplicate their actions, so each product plays a different role in the routine. As the first step in the White Caviar ritual, White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire improves the absorption of the following products of the routine, enhancing their efficacy. The main focus of White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire is to attenuate age spots and firm the skin, while White Caviar Eye Extraordinaire addresses the elements that impede light in the eye area: colour, reflection and shape.

How would you suggest applying White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire to maximise its benefits?

We recommend using White Caviar Essence Extraordinaire as the first step of the White Caviar illuminating and firming ritual and following with the application of White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion and White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire. In the morning, we cannot recommend strongly enough for this routine to be followed by the application of La Prairie’s Cellular Swiss UV Protection Veil, SPF 50, PA++++.’

To find out more about La Prairie’s White Caviar Collection, visit laprairie.com.

All images courtesy of La Prairie.