Beauty Picks: The Best, Shiniest, Long-Lasting Lip Glosses

No longer the sticky glitter bombs we grew up with in our teen years, today’s lip glosses offer mega watt shine with a plumping and hydrating effect.
The days of the wind sticking to your lips are over. Modern glosses have evolved into liquid lacquers with different finishes and an array of hues. Pair yours with a lip liner ala the nineties, wear it layered over a lipstick or simply on its own for a fuss-free finish. Ready to pick your favourite? We’ve highlighted the 10 best lip glosses below.
Hero image: Dior Beauty/ Featured Image: Nudestix
This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore.
The 10 best lip glosses for shine and hydration:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
- Patrick Ta Major Glow Lip Shine
- Nudestix Plumping Lip Glace
- Dolce&Gabbana Royal Gloss Shine Lip Plumper
- Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Lip Luminizer
- Hera Sensual Spicy Lip Gloss
- Chanel Rouge Allure Laque
- Christian Louboutin Beauty Loubiglittergloss
- Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Intense
No need for fillers with this plumping gloss. Volumizing spheres of hyaluronic acid give lips a fuller effect, while smoothening fine lines. Hydrating and long-wearing, it now sees two new shade additions of in a pink-hued and pearlescent Opal and the cherry-red Topaz.
Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta has recently launched his makeup line at Sephora Singapore and a bestseller to bag is the Major Glow Lip Shine. The gloss has the texture of balm while delivering a glass-like finish. The secret lies in the formula’s gel system and suspended pearls. A combination of moisturising oils and Vitamin E also nourish the lips, while preventing the gloss from feathering.
Glaze your lips with plumping lip peptides that trigger production of natural collagen, along with moisturising ingredients such as shea and avocado butters and multi-vitamins. The result is a perfectly plump pout with just the right amount of shine, slip, salve and nude shade. Five shades are available, four of which are nude ones to suit different skin tones with the fifth being a bright red.
Crown your lips with the regal-inspired lip gloss from Dolce&Gabbana. It sports a literal crown that is gilded, with intricate embossing. The formula is emollient and non-sticky, and has a crystal-effect to bring shine and volume to lips. It has two shades of Precious Red and Divine Nude, and is available at the Dolce&Gabbana Beauty flagship store at ION Orchard.
Get that Hollywood pout with the Collagen Lip Bath. Mustard sprout in the formula boosts lip volume, defining the contours for a visibly fuller look. Marine collagen amplifies the effect while hydrating from deep within. Like a highlighter for your lips, the pearlescent pigments in the gloss give your lips a reflective and smooth pink sheen. We also love the heart-shaped wand tip that enables a more precise application; perfect for if you’re pairing with a lip liner.
Crank up the heat with three news shades of beloved Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb. The shimmer-free lip plumper now comes in the sheer pink Fu$$y, sheer rose nude Fenty Glow and sheer rich brown Hot Chocolit. The formula’s Plump Job Complex is made with a mix of ingredients that instantly adds the appearance of volume to lips, while shea butter and Vitamin E add hydration and add a kissable wet-look shine finish.
Pure pigment and a non-sticky finish come together in the Hera lip gloss. A new pigment processing method allows for a finer pigment milling for a more precious shade of nude. The new applicator that’s shaped like the back of a whale also allows for better blending of the formula, adhering to the contour of lips, while seamlessly gliding on.
This lip lacquer from Chanel easily swipes onto lips in a satiny finish with an intense colour payoff. Lightweight and non-sticky, it leaves lips soft and supple throughout the day thanks to a blend of oils. Two film-forming polymers retain the colour on lips for longwear. To precisely define your lip contours, use the applicator’s flat side of the applicator to apply product to the center of the lips. Then, switch to the thin tip for the corners of the lips and the Cupid’s bow. For a more visible pigment, apply your first layer and leave to dry before going in with a second coat.
Those who want a little extra shimmer with their gloss will love this gloss. Iridescent and holographic glitters combine to give your lips a colour-changing effect in a formulation that also packs a punch with shine, pigment and longwear.
The Intense version of this beloved lip oil offers bold colour with all the perks of the original. Hazelnut, jojoba, and organic cranberry oils blanket lips in a soft, silky layer with flavoured notes of red fruits, liquorice, and vanilla. It performs like a liquid lipstick, only with a sponge tip that makes application both comforting and precise.