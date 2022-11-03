M·A·C Launches ‘Bubbles & Bows’ Gift Kits Just in Time for the Holidays

November marks the segue into the much-anticipated Christmas and New Year holiday season. In anticipation of all the glitzy parties we’re going to attend, M·A·C has launched a new, limited-edition collection of gift kits filled with sparkling shades and playful colours.

The festive collection is filled with never-before-seen sparkling shades and brand-new products, all wrapped up in sustainable bubbles and bow-topped packages. Dominic Skinner, M·A·C Global Senior Artist, had this to say about the exciting launch: “It’s an excuse to wear sparkle and glitz and that intense lip colour you’ve been eyeing becomes your everyday essential. This holiday lineup features so many playful textures and fun shades that you’ll be filling your diary with parties just to wear all the gorgeous bubbles-and-bows-inspired makeup!”

To promote the launch, M·A·C enlisted an all-star lineup of celebrities from the realms of music, modelling, cinema, and beyond, who embody the glamorous spirit of the new products. This lineup includes the likes of model-activist Precious Lee; photographer Jacob Bixenman; model-singer-producer Secily Jimenez; models Anedra Shockley Elsessers and Yuka Manami; TikTok star, Devin Halbal; and the face of the collection, Euphoria actress, Chloe Cherry.

Some product highlights from the launch include the limited-edition pearlescent lip balm —Fizzy Feels Lip Balm, created to provide all the moisture needed to brave the winter season. Its twinkling sheen and wine-scented formula will also leave them with a soft hint of pink. The Lustreglass Lipsticks will make your lips look and feel luxurious. Made from raspberry seed- and organic extra-virgin olive oils, they deliver sheer, shine and a long-wearing, lustrous finish. If you enjoy matte instead of shine, check out the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in five holiday-exclusive shades.

To add a twinkle to the eyes, the Sparkler Eye Shadow features a cream-like texture perfect for buildable layers, and the formula glides on smoothly allowing your lids to glisten with ample shine. Then, top off your look with one of three waterproof, long-wearing, holiday-exclusive shades of Powerpoint Eye Pencil in metallic finishes.

For envy-worthy skin, the Extra Dimension Skinfinish / Bubbles & Bows in Wrapped In Gold is a prismatic, reflective liquid-powder highlighter shade designed to sculpt and highlight the face – leaving a luminous, well-defined metallic finish that lasts up to ten hours. For a trick, spray Fix+ Stay Over on top for a glow that will last all day and night.

For more information, visit www.maccosmetics.com