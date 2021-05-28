Face-masks have become the new face accessory in the current times as the world tries to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to many women choosing not wearing lip colours since it’s just the eyes that are visible.
However, there are still some women out there who love a pop of colour but there’s always a chance of smudging the lipstick under the mask. Luckily, there are several transfer-proof lip colours that dry out within a few seconds of applying and refuse to budge with or without a mask.
Here are some of the best mask-proof (non-smudge) lipsticks in the market right now that you would be delighted to add to your makeup kit. The purpose of these lipsticks is no mess, no fuss. And with the current mask situation, that is exactly the need of the hour.
(Featured image: Rare Beauty, hero image: @catmamede/Catarina Mamede/Unsplash)
M.A.C. lipsticks have made their way into the lip colour collection of many and are known for their rich formula and appearance. This power kiss liquid lip colour has a mousse-like texture that glides easily and promises to stay.
(Image: Sephora)
This Maybelline lipstick comes in several shades and each of them is highly pigmented. It is both smudge- and kiss-proof and stays on for up to 12 hours.
This KVD lipstick is created with an amazing formula packed with natural ingredients such as sunflower oil, Vitamin E, and other elements that will keep your lips conditioned. It is also smoothly applicable and will last for hours without smearing.
(Image: Sephora)
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty promises shades that suit all skin tones and this longwear liquid lipstick is no exception. You just need one stroke of this one for complete coverage and that sensational matte effect.
(Image: Sephora)
Available in a variety of nude colours, the Yves Saint Laurent lip stain is worth every penny. The water-based lipgloss is infused with aloe vera for hydration and conditioning of the lips. It gives a glossy and wet-look finish that will last you the entire day.
Created with avocado oil for comfort, this liquid lipstick will give you a voluptuous-looking pout. It glides over smoothly and stays for long. You will find shades of nudes, pinks and reds in this range.
Chanel offers you two products for the price of one — a liquid lipstick at one end and a lip gloss on the other. You can either use these together or individually, the result will be a long-lasting shine.
This lip cream is air-whipped and feels exceptionally lightweight and airy. The colour of this lip cream simply absorbs into your lips and nourishes it from within to give the perfect natural tone that will last the entire day.
This cruelty-free and vegan lip colour is smudge-proof and lasts long. Give it enough time to dry off to avoid stickiness. You can apply it once and leave it home as reapplication won’t be necessary.
The Pat McGrath lipsticks have a deep and intense opaque satin finish and are available in warm undertones. You do not need more than one swatch to get full coverage of your lips. It is highly pigmented and gives you a ravishing look.
(Image: Sephora)