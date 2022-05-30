Wellness Update: Merz Aesthetics Thailand Celebrates 7 Years of Success

Leading manufacturer and distributor of medical aesthetics supplies, Merz Aesthetics Thailand, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary. We look back at the company’s many milestones, successes, and top products.

For industry insiders, the name Merz Aesthetics Thailand will likely ring with familiarity. Revered amongst aesthetic experts for manufacturing and distributing some of the best Ultherapy devices and medical aesthetics supplies, the company recently celebrated its seventh anniversary in Thailand. A key driving force behind the country’s aesthetic clinic business sector, Merz Aesthetics Thailands’ many products target a premium market segment, using world-class beauty innovations to empower a new generation of consumers.

Today, Merz Aesthetics Thailand is partnered with over 750 aesthetics clinics across the country. Over the past seven years, the company has continued to provide their partners with an all-inclusive range of top-tier products. These include the ever-popular botulinum toxin injectables from Germany, which help to reduce frown lines between the eyebrows, as well as Swiss fillers, popular for rebuilding facial volume and structure while reducing wrinkles, lines and folds. The highlight offering is, of course, Ulthera — a treatment device known for its skin-tightening properties on the face and neck, directly brought in from the U.S.A. From injectables to top-of-the-line equipment, all of Merz Aesthetics Thailand’s products put quality at the forefront, helping consumers enhance their appearance and charisma, for improved confidence and quality of life.

Guided by a clear growth strategy based around innovation, collaboration and confidence, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has also established a strong, dynamic community over the years. This is reflected in its various initiatives, including the Merz Academy — an e-learning website with frequent webinars and online lessons regarding how to use its many products — the Merz Commercial Training program, the Merz Cloud Library online database, and Merz Check, a digital tool to help users check if a Merz product is real or counterfeit, to help strengthen trust.

To find out more about Merz Aesthetics Thailand, visit merzclubthailand.com.