Still searching for the right gift to give this Mother’s Day? Don’t worry if fashion items don’t feel quite right, because there are always things that won’t go amiss: beauty gifts, perfumes and scented candles. These universal presents will reflect the giver’s thoughtful nature and warm the hearts of the receiver.

Clé de Peau Beauté





Give the gift of youthfulness with a thoughtful skincare present. This year, Clé de Peau Beauté‘s The Serum (50ml) comes in an elegant pink floral box and a complimentary Eye Contour Creme Supreme (2ml) to keep mothers everywhere looking gracefully radiant. Better be quick, however, as the special box is only available for the first 100 customers between August 1 – 31, 2021!

Price: THB9,000 (Eye Contour Creme Supreme is valued at THB1,500)

For more information, visit Clé de Peau Beauté.

Dior







Honour Mother’s Day with an iconic red lipstick like Rouge Dior engraved with ornate flowers and the word “love” to express your gratitude for mum. Available in three shades and finishes, this couture red colour is a true celebration of feminine power. Other than lipsticks, skincare or perfumes can add magic to the occasion. Available in limited editions Dior Haute Couture flower gift boxes, Dior’s Mother’s Day gifts include iconic Dior beauty products such as La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum, Miss Dior Rose N’Roses eau de toilette and many others.

Receive a gift bracelet for purchases over THB3,500 and a limited edition bag with Dior’s gift box for purchases over THB6,000.

For more information, visit Dior.

Jo Malone







Nothing speaks to the heart as scents can. Scents are the bolts and locks for memories, bringing back fond moments at a whiff. This Mother’s Day, start marking memorable days with a new scent like this classy floral from Jo Malone’s iconic Peony & Blush Suede scent. This bouquet is complex with jasmine, rose and gillyflower floral notes combined with suede’s warm, leathery scent that is great as a cologne, Body & Hand Lotion and even a candle for the home. This year’s Peony & Blush Suede limited edition set comes with a special Peony & Blush Suede garland to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Price:

Cologne (100ml) THB5,600

Home Candle (200g) THB2,950

Body & Hand Lotion (250ml) THB3,000

For more information, visit Jo Malone.

Klin







When in doubt, bring the scented products out. Klin is the latest to join the existing army of great local Thai brands in the market. Klin’s candles make for a wonderful Mother’s Day gift because these scented goodness are made of pure soy and coconut wax with natural essential oil, which means they are safer for your loved one’s health than paraffin candles and artificial scents. The candle comes in an earthy ceramic glass jar—a great addition to those potted plants you plan to get for mum.

Price: THB1,350

For more information, visit Klin.

Narciso Rodriguez

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Narciso Rodriguez’s latest scent, Narciso Eau Neroli Ambreé. This feminine fragrance is a bouquet of neroli and frangipani, middle notes of musk and orange blossom, and bottom notes featuring cashmeran, amber, and cedar.

Price: THB2,200 for 30ml, THB4,600 for 90ml

The History of Whoo





In such a high-context culture like Korea and Thailand, The History of Whoo’s beauty sets make for a fitting gift for someone we cherish dearly. Available until August 15, 2021, The History of Whoo celebrates Mother’s Day with their Mother’s Infinite Love promotions and ‘Bogaji’ gift wrapping service:

Receive a 15% discount upon purchasing Gongjinhyang, Jinyulhyang, Soo and Seol sets

Receive a complimentary Royal Privilege Cream (4ml) valued at THB 3,535 when purchasing any of the Hwanyu sets

Receive Hwanyu products valued at THB 11,573 with the purchase of Cheongidan (6pcs) or Choeonyuldan (5pcs)

For more information, visit The History of Whoo.