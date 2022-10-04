It’s Now or Never, Here’s a Full Peak into Net-a-Porter’s Famous Christmas Advent Calendar

Notoriously known for selling out too fast, the Net-a-Porter’s Christmas Advent Calendar is here.
The devil works hard but fanatics of Net-a-Porter’s annual ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar – jam-packed with some truly incredible, full-sized beauty heroes – work much, much harder. As in: get it now, or lose it forever.
Yes, it’s September. And yes, we’ve not yet crossed the threshold of Halloween, nor Thanksgiving, nor has the weather here in Hong Kong been anywhere close to the bandwidth that can be comfortably characterised as ‘sweater weather’, let alone Christmassy weather. But if one must be an early Christmas bird – a cardinal? – in the run-up to the holiday season, let it be at the behest of one of the greatest collation of beauty products of, possibly, all time.
Now in its fifth consecutive iteration, Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar sells out fast. Really fast. And with over HK$7,000 dollars (THB33,387) worth of full-sized products – that number doesn’t even include the minis or smaller sized selection – sold for a fraction at HK$2,600 (THB12,402), it’s not difficult to see why.
This year, the 25-count listing, of which 13 are full-sized, showcases editor favourites like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Vitamin C Serum, Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster serum and MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask among its ranks. And if you’re especially savvy, you’d know these skincare-make-up products will make killer stocking stuffers for 25 friends. Or, you know, 25 killer stocking stuffers all for yourself.
Spoiler alert! Every single full-sized item in Net-a-Porter’s 2022 Advent Calendar:
Charlotte Tilbury’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in ‘Nude Romance’
Retails for THB 1,566
Sarah Chapman’s Intense Hydrating Booster
Retails for THB 5,614
Balmain’s Silk Perfume
Retails for THB 2,426
Westman Atelier’s Lit Up Highlight Stick in ‘Brûlée’
Retails for THB 2,670
BBB London’s Super Grip Tweezers
Retails for THB 964
Wander’s Double Date Eye Duo in ‘Smitten/Swoon’
Retails for THB 1,176
Aromatherapy Associates’ Deep Relax Roller Ball
Retails for THB 1,661
Agent Nateur’s holi(bright) Face Mask
Retails for THB 4,408
Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Good C – Vitamin C Serum
Retails for THB 8,557
Surratt Beauty’s Relevée Lash Curler
Retails for THB 1,593
FaceGym’s Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha
Retails for THB 2,498
Aurelia’s Conditioning Eye & Lash Cleanser
Retails for THB 2,231
Augustinus Bader’s The Face Oil
Retails for THB 13,088
And all 12 minis in the Advent Calendar…
This Works’ Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask
Margaret Dabb’s Fabulous Hands Serum
Claus Porto’s Cereja Candle
Costa Brazil’s Luda Moonlight Body Oil
Senteurs D’Orient’s Bath Soap
Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Body Cream
Omoroviza’s Balancing Moisturizer
Tata Harper’s Regenerating Cleanser
Noble Panacea’s The Absolute Rejuvenation Night Balm
Venns’s Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate
Dr. Dennis Gross’ C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum
It’d be the holidays before you know it! Get a head-start on holiday shopping with Net-a-Porter’s ’25 Days of Beauty’ Advent Calendar.