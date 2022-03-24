New in Beauty this March 2022: From the Latest in Skincare, to Makeup & Fragrances

Everything new in beauty this March 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts set — on.

Eye serums and creams, brand new luxury fragrances and the latest foundation from NARS. Here’s this month’s roundup of the newest must-have makeup, skincare andfragrances to add to your collection now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

New in Beauty This March 2022

Jump to:

Skincare

Makeup

Fragrance

New in Beauty this March 2022: Skincare

Aesop Exalted Eye Serum

Aesop’s new Exalted Eye Serum is a potent yet lightweight, easy-to-absorb skin hydrator — developed over years of research and formulation. Created specially for the delicate eye area, it’s packed with carefully sourced vitamins (B, C and E) and antioxidants that leave the skin supple, balanced and refreshed.

Caudalie Vinergetic C+ Collection

Caudalie’s new collection is like an energy shot for fatigued and stressed-out skin, using natural-origin Vitamin C+ for long-lasting hydration. The star ingredient is a stable, bioavailable, highly penetrative version of Vitamin C that’s both sun-safe and non-oxidising. The line’s products (a serum, moisturiser, eye cream, detox mask and oil) are also infused with antioxidant grapeseed polyphenols and hyaluronic acid.

Noble Panacea Chronobiology Sleep Mask

Luxury skincare brand Noble Panacea has arrived in Hong Kong, bringing with it a brand-new product that launches globally this month. Founded on research by Sir Fraser Stoddart, the 2016 Nobel laureate for Chemistry, the brand’s products harness OSMV technology for unparalleled efficacy. The new Chronobiology Sleep Mask is carefully synchronised to the body’s natural biorhythm of detox, repair and regeneration, while active ingredients nourish and moisturise, transforming the skin overnight as you sleep.

New in Beauty this March 2022: Makeup

Benefit The POREfessional: Lite Primer

The newest addition to Benefit’s bestselling POREfessional family, the Lite Primer is an ultra-lightweight face primer that delivers the same pore-blurring look but without the weight and more silicone-y feel of its predecessors. It feels breatheable and even a little hydrating, creating the ideal smooth base for makeup application.

Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick

If, for some reason, you’re totally out of the Rihanna-beauty-drops loop — here is the newest lipstick from Fenty Beauty: a semi-matte and refillable bullet that comes in a range of high-pigment, low-maintenance reds and neutrals. Ultra-flattering, the finish is luxe but still comfortable — a creamy, semi-matte that promises to be smooth and long-lasting. Make sure to pick up a lipstick bullet and a case of your choice (in two finishes: a metallic nude, pictured above, and a chic matte black).

NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

NARS foundations are best-sellers for a reason: the beauty brand carries inclusive shade ranges (globally — the range available in Hong Kong, however, is limited) and creates thoughtful and beautiful base products that quickly become cult favourites. The new Light Reflecting Foundation is a glorious skincare-make-up hybrid that delivers a blurring and smoothing effect while visibly improving the skin’s clarity over time. Sitting neatly between the Sheer Glow and Natural Radiant Longwear, it’s lightweight with medium coverage and a natural finish. It’s available to purchase at all NARS stores and counters.

NARS The Afterglow Collection

Also from NARS, the new Afterglow Collection comprises of nine beautifully tinted and shockingly named moisturising lip balms; 18 hydrating high-shine lip glosses (10 standard shades, five limited-edition and three SOGO exclusive) in a range of glossy and shimmering peaches, pinks, mauves, nuetrals and clears; and a six-pan limited-edtion cheek palette with matte and shimmer pressed powders.

Rouge Dior Velvet Balm

The new Rouge Dior Velvet Balm in 000 Diornatural is a universally flattering transparent lip balm whose formula is enriched with pomegranate flower, fig blossom and red hibiscus flower to soothe and moisturise. Hydrating, completely clear and with an ultra-natural matte finish, it’s ideal for almost everyone.

Rouge Hermès SS22 Limited Edition Collection

The limited-edition Rouge Hermés spring-summer 2022 collection is here! Designed by Pierre Hardy, the beauty tubes are inspired by gardens full of blooms and foliage — with the bullets featuring muted blues and greens and bright oranges and reds. The three lipsticks have a luminous, glossy finish, and come in a bright Orange Capucine, a soft almond-pink Beige d’Eau and, our Valentine’s pick, a true Rose Nymphé pink. It’s still rolling out online and in-stores, so keep an eye out for them!

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Primer

A translucent, skin-perfecting primer that smoothens skin, controls shine and gives you the perfect base for makeup application — promising to leave a blurred and airbrushed finish and make it last. Despite its pore-blurring silicone-y nature, the Vanish Airbrush Primer applies like a water-gel before drying down for application and wear. Like every Hourglass product (since Decemeber 2020), it’s cruelty-free and vegan.

New in Beauty this March 2022: Fragrance

Burberry Her Eau de Toilette

The newest addition to Burberry’s Her fragrance family, the Eau de Toilette features a blooming peony scent with juicy green pear, strawberry, blackcurrant and pink peppercorntop notes, a honeysuckle, lily and rose heart blending with a soft musk and cedarwood base. It’s all packed up in a beautiful yet understated pale green bottle.

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Lily Eau de Toilette

From Dolce & Gabbana, Dolce Lily is a fruity-floral Eau de Toilette that celebrates the pink lily. Created by perfumers Nathalie Cetto and Nisrine Grillie, the fragrance combines zesty citrus notes of Italian bergamot and passionfruit with a floral heart of pink lily and rose, and anchors it with sandalwood and a hint of vanilla. It’s packaged in a vivid pink bottle with a flower cap.

Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme + Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme

Guilty Parfum Pour Homme and Guilty Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme reinterpret the classic Gucci Guilty fragrances, centring around a woody scent and with new packaging of dark anthracite and powerful bronze. Guilty Parfum Pour Homme opens with French lavandin Abrialis, lemon sfumatrice and juniper top notes, followed by a heart of Spanish cistus, orange blossom and nutmeg. The floral Guilty Eau de Parfum Intense Pour Femme combines mandora, lychee and violet, with a ylang ylang, tuberose and plum heart, and finishing with base notes of patchouli, vetiver and vanilla.

