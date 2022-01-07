Welcome 2022 with No.1 De Chanel Red Camellia, a New Collection of Skincare, Makeup and Mist

Chanel has once again uncovered the extraordinary power hidden within a single flower. This time it’s the red camellia. Boasting anti-aging qualities and environmentally-conscious packaging, here’s how the new N°1 De Chanel collection is a beauty ahead of time.

[Hero and featured image credit: Chanel]

A Gift from Nature

For Gabrielle Chanel, the camellia has always been an iconic flower, holding a rich, heavy and perennial youthful quality behind its merlot petals. In 2022, Chanel has chosen this special flower as the essence of the new N°1 De Chanel skincare collection. The avant-garde line was born in Gaujacq, a town in southwest France, where the research laboratory is located, and a number of committed experts perform their innovative agroecological cultivation methods.

The skincare miracle turns up in the root of the plant, where the extraction, concentration, and purification from water and soil begins. The fully blossomed yet evanesce flower is handpicked at its prime time, and it is in this red camellia concentration where the the ability lies to reinforce the skin’s defences, slow down dehydration, and keep skin looking youthful.

Beauty Ahead of Time

Chanel has always invested resources and time into their research sites, as they are found scattered in different climate zones to achieve the optimal result. In this series, Camellia japonica ‘The Czar’ is a flower unlike any other as it shows exceptional effects on human skin unprecedented in any other plants.

All of the N°1 De Chanel Camellia products are developed in high concern of nature. The products contain up to 97% ingredients of natural origin and 76% camellia derivatives that are sustainably sourced in order not to waste any essence of the plant. Moreover, the packaging weight is reduced by up to 50% with some models made refillable. The use of plastic, single-use plastic, leaflets and ink has also been either minimised or eliminated to make them as eco-friendly as possible.

A Beauty Ritual of Vitality

The brand has been successful in implementing this wonderful ingredient into three lines of products: skincare, makeup and fragrance mist. The essentials are the Red Camellia Revitalizing Serum and Cream that are proven to significantly reduce wrinkles. The Red Camellia Revitalizing Eye Cream will help to refresh your eye area with Chanel’s eye beauty massage technique. If you’re looking forward to boosting your skin to its finest, opt for the Red Camellia Revitalizing Lotion, Serum-in-mist and Powder-to-foam Cleanser altogether to refine, refresh, and cleanse your skin.

As for makeup, the Red Camellia Revitalizing Foundation generously enriched with red camellia oil doesn’t only offer a buildable coverage with a luminous finish, but also hydrates and protects the skin from aggressors to make your skin appear naturally radiant on its own. On the fun side, the Red Camellia Lip and Cheek Balm will give your whole look a natural and shiny hue, and comes in 6 different shades.

Since the flower is odourless, the sky is the limit to this collection’s mist. The L’eau Rouge Revitalizing Fragrance Mist is a multitude of jasmine, orange blossom, rose and sparkling red fruit. All in all, it is designed to give you that sense of freshness that can be worn alone or with any other perfume.

For more information on the new N°1 De Chanel collection, visit chanel.com.