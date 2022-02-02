Patrick Ta Has Finally Arrived in Thailand, Here’s a Closer Look

The wait is over. Patrick Ta, the super hyped make-up brand from Hollywood, has landed at Sephora Thailand today.

Make-up enthusiasts will likely be familiar with the name Patrick Ta. Now, the brand has finally arrived in Thailand, with products available in store and online. Here’s a closer look at the story behind the beauty brand, as well as the key highlight pieces.

[Hero and featured image credit: Patrick Ta]

Patrick Ta arrives in Thailand

Patrick Ta is an American-Vietnamese make-up artist who has been known in Hollywood circles for years. Possessing a true passion for cosmetics, the makeup artist has worked with the likes of Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande. In addition to that, even leading Thai actresses like Urassaya ‘Ya Ya’ Sperbund, Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Davika ‘Mai’ Hoorne have had a chance to work with Patrick Ta as well. The arrival of the brand now in Thailand is fitting as the hype only keeps on growing.

Luxury Beauty for Everyone

Makeup artist Patrick Ta’s passion for cosmetics is articulated into the brand Patrick Ta, coming together through three main values: ‘luxury beauty for everyone’, ‘glam is a state of mind’ and ‘sharing is caring.’ All three values aim to convey that everyone deserves to feel confident. This becomes evident in Patrick Ta’s signature makeup look and highlight items, drawing on natural colours and a natural glow on the skin.

The Patrick Ta Must-Haves

There are a number of Patrick Ta beauty items that are globally-hyped for good reason. For the face, consider the ‘Double-Take Creme & Powder Blush’ in ‘She’s That Girl’, a 2-in-1 minimal blush palette that adds natural-blush-like colours to your overall look. For the lips, the ‘Matte Suede Lipstick’ in ‘She’s Hard to Get’ is now also available in Thailand, and has previously been spotted on supermodels like Adriana Lima, no less.

The single biggest must-have, however, is for the eyebrows. The renowned make-up artist is well-known for devising the perfect multi-dimensional eyebrow, using the ‘Major Brow Shaping Wax’ to create those on-point brows. To complete the look, the ‘Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette’ is one of the all-time best sellers, known for blending very effortlessly into the skin, and thereby creating everyday looks with that certain Patrick Ta edge.

