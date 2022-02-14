Hermès Welcomes a Vibrant New Line of Rouge lipsticks in Pop-Art Colours

By Nafeesa Saini
Features Editor
14 Feb 2022
Hermès Welcomes a Vibrant New Line of Rouge lipsticks in Pop-Art Colours

Hermès Beauty beckons Spring/Summer with vibrant new shades for its Rouge Hermès lipsticks.

This season, the house takes inspiration from an artist’s garden for its three new Rouge Hermès limited-edition shades. Facets of the scene, such as the sky, sun, flowers and glistening water of a dewy spring morning have been translated into the cases and the tubes they hold.

Left to Right: Rose Nymphéa, Orange Capucine, Beige d’Eau

In the maison’s signature style, the cases are designed like objects of desire but this time in a pop-art colour palette. Orange and green neons, reds and pastel blues and purples colour the bands. The Hermès ex-libris crowns the cases, that once again features a magnetic closure.

All three shades have been conceived with a lightweight texture, each boasting a glossy and transparent sheen to keep lips comfortable and radiant all day long. They have also been imbued with a scent by the house’s director of creation and olfactory heritage Christine Nagel, and are concocted with arnica, sandalwood and candied angelica.

Rose Nymphéa, is an embodiment of pink skies reflected on the water. It is a gentle, yet bolder shade for everyday wear. Orange Capucine appears bold and bright in the tube but applies as a delicate hue. Beige d’Eau is a pink shimmer that glides beautifully as a second layer of lipstick.

To find out more, visit hermes.com.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore

Nafeesa Saini
Features Editor
Nafeesa straddles both the print and digital Prestige publications, helming the features and lifestyle section. While storytelling is her core passion, she spends her free time looking at home decor inspiration, working out, and nursing copious amounts of coffee.
