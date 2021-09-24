Here’s everything new in beauty this September 2021 that we’ve had our eyes – and our hearts set – on.

Brand new lippies and luxurious creams… these are the beauty must-haves to add to your collection now.

Byredo Makeup

Following the debut of Byredo’s much celebrated perfume collection in Thailand last December, the Swedish beauty and lifestyle trendsetter will debut its makeup collection, a collaboration with beauty visionary Isamaya Ffrench, in Bangkok this month. Starting with multi-purpose The Colour Stick–Bâton de couleur, Eyeshadow 5 Colours, Eyeshadow Palette 18 Colours, Technical Black Eyeliner, Space Black Mascara, Chromophobia Lip Balm and 15 shades of Lipstick in satin and matt finish. Available from September 23, exclusively at Paragon Department Store.

CHANEL Beauty’s Sublimage Line

CHANEL‘s luxurious Sublimage skincare line has a dedicated following and for good reason. Each product is enriched with powerful active ingredients derived from vanilla planifolia. The latest additions include La Crème Corps et Décolleté, a buttery body cream, and the Le Baume, a new ultra-silky form of the popular La Crème.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Solar Glow Line

Dolce & Gabbana has added two products to its Solar Glow line, each formulated with the Mediterranean Glow Complex, a synergy of natural ingredients including Mediterranean fig extract, organic Italian olive oil and hyaluronic acid. Housed in bright, colourful packaging, the new Healthy Glow Cushion Foundation and Translucent Loose Setting Powder both promise to be lightweight and long-wearing, subtly enhancing your complexion and blurring any unwanted texture.

Suqqu The Cream Foundation

SHOP HERE

Suqqu’s The Cream Foundation is a true gem for complexion. The luxurious texture delivers what it promises — the evolving radiance, refined glow and comfort on a natural, powderless look. The new formula contains 13 beauty extracts such as tea leaves and jojoba oil, and includes 12 new shades for all skin colours.

NARS Air Matte Lip Color

SHOP HERE

The cushiony Air Matte Lip Color from NARS has added six new shades, ranging from warm browns to vivid reds. Pigmented, lightweight and comfortable, the formula promises to be the best matte liquid lip yet and perfect for a soft-focus, diffused look. Available late September.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes to Mesmerise

SHOP HERE

The dreamy Eyes to Mesmerise potted cream eyeshadows from Charlotte Tilbury are now available in two of the brand’s most popular shades — the ultra-flattering dusky pink Pillow Talk and golden-peach Walk of No Shame — in the same easy-to-use, long-wearing formula.

Caudalie’s Vinopure Collection

SHOP HERE

Since it’s likely that we’ll not be living a mask-free life anytime soon, it’s perhaps time we introduced a few gentle, anti-blemish products into our skincare routine to prevent the so-called “Maskne” that many are suffering from. Caudalie’s Vinopure line is a natural solution for those fearing the harsh chemicals of anti-acne skincare with natural salicylic acid to gently exfoliating dead skin cells and clogged pores, while niacinamide, polyphenols and organic essentials nourish and strengthen the skin barrier.

TATCHA’s Indigo Overnight Repair

SHOP HERE

TATCHA’s latest moisturiser treatment is an innovative “cream in serum” formula, with the consistency of a hydrating serum and the feel of a cream. Harnessing Japanese indigo’s soothing and antibacterial properties — along with a quadruple lipid complex, hyaluronic acid, mondo grass root, green tea, rice bran and red algae — the botanical-focused moisturising treatment replenishes lipids and moisture in the skin, and balances your microbiome. Available exclusively at Sephora.

The original story appears on Prestige Online Hong Kong.