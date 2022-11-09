Skincare, Fragrances, and Makeup to Add to Your Collection This November

This November 2022, amp up your beauty routine with these top-notch beauty products.

Our top picks of the latest luxury skincare in November 2022 features refreshed makeup icons, an Australian fragrance brand and balms with the pigment of lipsticks.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever

Dior introduces the updated Rouge Dior Forever. The refreshed icon features a bullet-style tip with a formula that promises 16 hours of wear with no transfer. Now, it features double the dosage of red peony extract for better lip hydration. The lipsticks come in 18 shades – four of which are iconic colours like 999 Forever Dior.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’extrait

La Prairie introduces a new innovation to its Skin Caviar line. The Harmony L’extrait is a lifting and firming solution formulated with Caviar Infinite, a highly efficacious complex of caviar ingredients that plumps skin. A micro-fluidic technology enables the beads in the formula to gently melt into the gel, transforming into a lightweight fluid that delivers an instant firming sensation and a satin finish.

Goldfield & Banks Sunset Hour

Australian perfume house Goldfield & Banks launches in Singapore at niche fragrance boutique Amaris Singapore, with the unveiling of its new scent, Sunset Hour. The fragrance is a floral and woody blend that spotlights the uniquely Australian ingredient of quandong or desert peach. This tart and juicy note is grounded by white florals of jasmine and a musk vanilla base.

By Terry’s Hyaluronic Hydra- Balm

By Terry’s Hyaluronic Hydra- Balm blurs the lines between skincare and makeup, thanks to a formulation made up of 94 per cent skincare ingredients, including two hyaluronic acids with different molecular weights. The balm applies in a sheer yet clear pigment with a high shine and plumping effect.

Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation

Launched five years ago, The Foundation’s latest iteration features the best of Clé de Peau Beauté’s skincare ingredients. Three years of research and 225 formulations later, it comprises the Precious Lakesis Complex for improved elasticity and a Blur Perfection Technology that boosts radiance.

Chanel Red Camellia Revitalizing Lotion and Body Serum-In-Mist

Chanel adds two new products to its No. 1 De Chanel range: the Red Camellia Revitalizing Lotion and Body Serum-In-Mist. Infused in both formulas is the signature red camellia flower extract, enriched with protocatechuic acid to target signs of ageing. The lotion is a silky gel that leaves skin feeling refreshed, while the mist gently moisturises dry skin.

Cartier Baiser Volé



Ten years after introducing the Baiser Volé fragrance, Cartier has reinvented the scent. The new iteration is a bolder embodiment of lilies, capturing all aspects of the flower. The bouquet recreates the bloom’s fresh, silky leaves, powdery stamens and softness of the petals.

Shiseido Professional Sublimic

Shiseido Professional’s Sublimic Airy Flow range now features new luxury skincare products to tame thick and unruly tresses through its thermal motion technology. A signature product is the mask that’s formulated with Thermo-Shaping Complex technology. Heat application activates the complex, which in turn mimics the effect of a hair iron to make your locks easier to style.