The History of Whoo’s eighth edition of its Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence offers a regal solution to tired skin with its royalty-inspired formulation and design.

Think of the skin of ancient Korean empresses – and no matter their age, clear and lustrous complexions always come to mind. For these women of the royal courts, the art of ageing gracefully was guided by medicinal remedies made from powerful herbs to retain their youthful glow.

These time-honoured imperial beauty secrets have been thankfully preserved for today’s women by The History of Whoo. The Korean luxury skincare brand brings together modern science with oriental medicine for efficacious formulas that support skin renewal and self-regeneration.

One of its signature lines is the award-winning Bichup range that treats signs of skin ageing by activating skin to heal from within. It mirrors traditional Chinese medicine with products that target the root causes of skin issues and trigger cells for self-repair. One of the range’s most popular bestsellers is the Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence, which is known for its ability to reawaken skin vitality.

Now, The History of Whoo has launched the Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence White Celadon 8th Edition. The latest iteration adopts precious porcelain as its inspiration to convey elegance and royal art.

Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence White Celadon 8th Edition

The essence’s gorgeous bottling looks every bit an imperial potion. It is adorned with blooming peonies, often thought of as the king of blooms and are not just beautiful but symbolise nobility. Royal courts of the past would use folding screens painted with the flowers during celebratory rituals and important rites to amplify the stately ambience. As a homage to this custom, motifs of colourful peonies are now showcased on a bottle that resembles ivory porcelain. It is topped with a cap in the brand’s signature gold and features a border of an intricate red floral pattern as a striking juxtaposition.

The gentle booster-type essence from the Bichup line is designed to seamlessly fit into any existing skincare routine. Like an elixir for preventative premature ageing, it sinks deep into pores to activate blood circulation and regulates qi, or the vital energy that guides your physical and mental processes. As a first-step essence, it instantly awakens the inner radiance and vitality of fatigued skin that is exposed to environmental stressors from urban living and harmful UV rays.

The brand’s signature Gongjinbidan complex lies at the heart of the Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence. The ancient formula, which is said to have been used in the Korean royal courts, comprises six main luxury oriental herbs, including deer antler, angelica root and cornelian cherries, that balance your yin and yang. It also contains Cheongsimbidan to boost skin detoxification, and the medicinal and herbal formula of Gyeongoakbidan to delay premature ageing and protect the skin barrier.

Its other star ingredient, the Haeulhwan complex – made from a mixture of berries, pine trees, goji berries, six-year-old ginseng, foxgloves and wild yam – is encapsulated in microbeads. These penetrate deep into pores upon application to improve radiance and qi, while reducing water retention. The essence also offers a positive ripple effect, as it boosts the absorption of subsequent skincare products and improves their efficacy. Working in tandem, they optimise skin health and recovery to rejuvenate skin from deep within.

Similar to a toner, the essence is best applied right after cleansing in the mornings and evenings. Pour a desired amount onto your palm, then tap and massage the fluid gently onto your entire face. Its lightweight texture, while thicker than a toner, absorbs rapidly and coats skin in a soft veil of moisture throughout the day.

This story first appeared in the July 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.