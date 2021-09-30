The History of Whoo Renews Its Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate
By Nicharee Phatitit
30 Sep 2021
When it comes to the anti-aging secret of the Korean Royal Court, you can trust that The History of Whoo holds the key to that. 

Amongst its many iconic products, The History of Whoo’s Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate reigns as the ultimate fans’ favourite thanks to its efficacy in easing early and existing signs of aging. Rich in the brand’s proprietary Jaha Bichup Complex, its efficacy has made this product a global best-seller for ten consecutive years—an impressive feat, considering the vicious competition for brand loyalty within the anti-aging beauty market. 

This year, the Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate is newly introduced with more advanced formula and fortified key active ingredient—the Jaha Bichup Complex. Containing Cordyceps Militaris, which is known to improve the skin’s regeneration power, the new formula will provide faster and more potent anti-aging effects than the second-generation formula. 

Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate 2

As prevention and restoration are key to anti-aging, this concentrate will be a good addition to many’s beauty routines. Using differentiated data mining technologies and research conducted on 20 million cases by the Hanbang Research Centre, Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate is designed to reduce invisible and detectable signs of aging while improving skin texture and fine lines with its 5-Step Anti-aging System formula.

Available from September 2021 onwards, Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Concentrate is available at The History of Whoo’s beauty counters, LINE Official Account @thehistoryofwhooth for the Chat & Shop service or Central Online.

For more information, visit The History of Whoo Thailand on Facebook and Instagram.

