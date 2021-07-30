Top 3 Microcurrent Devices For Your At-home Facial Spa Treatments

Lockdowns, stress and anxiety can take a toll on not just yout mental, but also physical health – your skin included. Deprived of the advanced technology we have been spoiled with at the hands of aestheticians in beauty clinics while most at-home beauty gadgets in the past usually focus more on textures and discoloration, pre-mature signs of aging like lines and sagging become one of the biggest concerns in the age of lockdowns. But just how amazing would that be if you can safely do skin exercises and lifting treatments at home yourself?

Our face comprises a lot of different muscles that, like every other part of the body, ages over time. Aside from a decrease in collagen production, our face can appear less firm as we grow older. Just like our body, the facial muscles require workouts to keep them toned and firm, and in turn helping us to maintain a youthful appearance and naturally lifted face. Enter the microcurrent facial treatment device that will help you contour, life and tone those muscles.

What are microcurrent devices?

While these may not be new to the beauty scene, these devices are useful at times like this when going out for a beauty treatment is not an option. It’s similar to getting microcurrent facial lifts but with smaller devices designed to be use at home. When applied with a water-based serum of your choice, these little gadgets will release electrical currents to stimulate and tone the facial muscles.

It’s a great alternative for those who prefer non-invasive treatments, and very worth it considering you can use these for many years to come. Some, like the Foreo Bear, can even be used on a daily basis and will take up only 3-minute of your time per use.

For those who don’t know where to start, we’ve selected our top three picks from the beauty world to help you get that jawline game in shape.