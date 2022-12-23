Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center Celebrates its 12th Anniversary with a Big Announcement

Since its establishment 11 years ago, Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center has grown to become one of Thailand’s leading institutions in the field of hair and scalp care. Recently, the center organised an event called ‘The New World of Hair Beauty’ to celebrate its success.

Held at Mercury Ville in Chitlom at the centre’s new branch, the event was joined by media and celebrities such as Jacqueline Muench, Krittarit Butprom, Geno Muangmee, Apinara Srikarnchana, Karnpitcha Kieatkhajornrit, Nasha Jungkankul, and Pornpimol Pakkhem, to name a few. Dr. Onuma “Orn” Phanapiwat, the talented executive behind the clinic was also in attendance, personally welcoming guests before revealing her plans for her new flagship branch.

Dr. Orn described how over the past decade, her hair center has gained the confidence of customers of all ages and backgrounds, welcoming over 60,000 clients. She further stated that although the COVID-19 situation has negatively impacted every industry, there was also a silver lining during the last two years as people became more self-aware and health-focused.

The new branch boasts four service rooms and one private consultation area where guests can discuss their concerns one-on-one with Dr.Orn herself. The center will provide complete hair care services, ranging from hair and spa treatments to the latest hair transplant technologies. The center puts a focus on meticulous consultation processes to ensure that every treatment is personalised and tailor-made depending on a client’s needs.

The center also offers an exclusive service called the ‘Hair Check-Up Programme,’ which examines hair and scalp condition using a high-resolution camera to find the root of the existing issues. The clinic also offers a wellness-style service that utilises red light therapy to aid with blood circulation, which in turn conditions the hair to become healthier and stronger.

Although the center has fostered a loyal consumer base, it has received the award for “The Most Trusted Medical Hair Center” in Thailand this past year, which adds even more to its credibility as the award recognises trustworthiness, attention to detail, and excellent customer service. The center also obtained excellent customer feedback, which was expressed at the event by Jacqueline Muench and Krittarit Butprom, who spoke about their experiences after finishing sessions with Dr.Orn.

Although Dr. Orn Medical Hair Center is already a respected name in the industry, Dr. Orn also declared that she is constantly on a mission to improve as there is a lot of research to conduct and innovations to discover. She also continues to collaborate with other hair specialists from Australia and Singapore to share knowledge in order to provide her clientele with the best of the best.

For more information, visit https://www.drornhaircenter.com/