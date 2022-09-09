Prince Charles Just Launched A Perfume Inspired by His Personal Garden at Highgrove Estate

Out of all his royal relatives, Prince Charles has the most expertise in the garden—and Highgrove Estate, his family residence located in Gloucestershire, England, is dedicated to growing the freshest herbs and most beautiful flowers.

While visiting the royal’s personal gardens is possible, it’s quite the trek—which is why the Prince of Wales decided to bottle some of his yard’s most exquisite scents.

Prince Charles launched a new perfume ‘HIGHGROVE BOUQUET – EAU DE PARFUM’

The royal has officially launched a fragrance that pays homage to his beloved locale and favourite pastime. “Highgrove Bouquet is a new scent inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, [and is] in part, a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens,” the gardens’ website reads, People reports. Best of all, 10% of every sale’s proceeds go towards The Prince’s Foundation, which supports education and training programs in areas like horticulture, traditional arts, and engineering.

A much-favoured plant of HRH The Prince of Wales, Hydrangea macrophylla ‘Eugen Hahn’ and Dolce Fragola (‘Dolfrag’PBR) create a tapestry of colour around the azalea pots that line the gravel path stretching down the Azalea Walk. pic.twitter.com/PdiVtIHeMI — Highgrove Gardens (@HighgroveGarden) July 22, 2022

Prince Charles’ Highgrove Bouquet Eau de Parfum (US$151.33 or S$212.57, highgrovegardens.com) features top notes of geranium, lavender, and hyacinth; middle notes of weeping lime headspace, French mimosa, and tuberose; and base notes of cedarwood, orris fusion, and musks. The perfume is an ode to the warm-weather season, “when the odour of blossoming weeping silver lime fills the air, and Highgrove Gardens is full of its branches, with their blooming, uplifting, floral notes,” the website reads.

Prince Charles’ love of gardening dates back to his childhood. As for one of his earliest green endeavours? Growing fresh vegetables. “My sister and I had a little vegetable patch in the back of some border somewhere,” he said on The Poet Laureate Has Gone to His Shed BBC radio show. “We had great fun trying to grow tomatoes rather unsuccessfully and things like that.”

