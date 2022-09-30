Travel Through Kenzo Takada’s Childhood Memories with La Collection Kenzo Memori

With the aim to transport you back in time to an intimate Japanese teahouse setting, La Collection Kenzo Memori by Kenzo Parfums captures the scents and essences that made up famed fashion designer and brand founder, Kenzo Takada’s childhood memories, which were filled with joy and vitality.

The new collection has been crafted by several French perfume masters and contains 7 special fragrances in total, 3 of which are signature scents: Ciel Magnolia, Rêve Lotus, and Cèdre Secret.

The enchanting Ciel Magnolia Eau de Parfum embodies the treasured memory of a teahouse, particularly the atmosphere of the garden found behind a traditional Shoji Gate, each alive with trees and pink flowers that frame the beautiful sky. These scents combined with that of a silky kimono in the wind creates a perfume that combines the fragrance of a blooming magnolia with the warmth of sandalwood and musk.

The Rêve Lotus Eau de Parfum captures a beautiful memory of strolling along the lotus ponds while admiring the reflection of the clouds above. A dreamy fragrance, it combines mimosa with white musk, sandalwood, and amber to create a perfume that hangs beautifully in the air.

The Cèdre Secret Eau de Parfum evokes the atmosphere of a teahouse living room with a fireplace. The perfume has a warm scent of cedar wood that has been blended with the autumn scent of the tonka bean and freshness from orange blossoms.

In addition to these 3 signature scents, the collection also boasts 4 more: the Poudre Matcha, Nuit Tatami, Coeur Azuki and Soleil Thé.

The Poudre Matcha Eau de Parfum is inspired by the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and all of its meticulous details, thus putting focus on the importance memory, which is much-needed to succeed in hosting a successful tea ceremony. Essences of matcha are blended with tea, Turkish rose, and vanilla to create an unforgettable scent.

A dazzling starry night sky is at the heart of the Nuit Tatami Eau de Parfum. The perfume captures the warmth of a traditional Japanese tatami mat, with some added freshness from pink peppers and sweetness from vanilla musk.

For those who enjoy sweet perfumes, the Coeur Azuki Eau de Parfum is reminiscent of the aroma of Azuki beans mixed with sugar. It also has distinctive notes of blackcurrant, rosebuds, and vanilla, a scent that the perfumers claim embodies the feeling of returning to childhood once again.

Finally, the Soleil Thé Eau de Parfum is inspired by the golden light of a summer afternoon seen through the Shoji Gate. It captures the smells of blooming flowers in hot water combined with powerful notes of ginseng tea, and a touch of white musk to top it off.

Each perfume comes in a bottle inspired by a Japanese sake bottle, crafted from 15% recycled glass, as well as a box made from delicate FSC® Kraft paper that shows the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

