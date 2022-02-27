Pamper Yourself at These Luxury Nail Salons around Bangkok

You could probably find a nail salon in every district of Bangkok, but these luxury nail salons take the experience of a manicure or a pedicure to the next level with their specialty services and treatments.

Well-groomed nails are an essential for everyone, regardless of gender. At these nail salons, wide ranges of services are offered to make your nails look and feel their best, while you sit back and relax your mind and body throughout the whole treatment. Read on for the six best luxury nail salons in town.

[Hero image credit: Chelson Tamares/unsplash]

PEDI:MANI:CURE STUDIO by Bastien Gonzalez

Bastien Gonzalez, an internationally recognised podiatrist, has found a very unique approach to foot and hand treatments. At the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bangkok, he has developed 4 manicure programs for manicure, pedicure, and paraffin, that will elevate your idea of wellbeing and beauty to the next level. All of the staff are selected and trained by Gonzalez himself, so rest assured you will be treated with only the very best.

For more information, visit Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

The Hills

The Hills revolves around the central philosophy that ‘health is the foundation of beauty,’ therefore, the place is serious in only utilising organic products stripped of any toxic chemicals. Among its services of hair spa, waxing and eyelash extension, the nail salon has been receiving high praise for using high-quality products with innovative technique.

The Hills is located at Sukhumvit 49. For reservations, call 085-000-0557 or visit The Hills.

Colette Prestige Nail Spa

If you’re looking for a place to pamper yourself in the centre of the city, Colette Prestige Nail Spa deems a convenient choice. Although situated inside a shopping mall, this clean, quiet and comfortable spa gives guests a sense of privacy with comfortable seating and romantic curtain draping between seats. The services include manicure and pedicure spa treatments, nail extensions, nail art, paraffin treatments, and more.

Colette Prestige Nail Spa is located inside The Mercury Ville at Chidlom. Visit Colette Prestige Nail Spa or call 02-658-5855.

i.sawan Residential Spa & Club

Located right in the city centre but perched up beyond the bustling street, i.sawan Spa is an escapade nestled within a green garden at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. The spa features massages and wellness treatments as well as a ‘Spa Luxury Manicure and Pedicure’ and ‘Executive Manicure and Pedicure.’ For the utmost self-pampering time, continue your relaxation in the Garden Villa for a restful night.

i.sawan Residential Spa & Club is located on the 5th floor of Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok. Discover more at i.sawa Residential Spa & Club or call 02-254-6310.

Happening Nail Spa

A celebrity favourite, Happening Nail Spa & Cafe, is a chic and charming beauty salon offering nail and hair spa treatments. Once inside, guests will be greeted with a cup of tea and a scone before unwinding into any chosen treatments. For the ultimate indulgence, go for the hand and foot spa featuring products from Jo Malone, Byredo, Le Labo and Aesop.

Happening Nail Spa is located at Thonglor 13; So Happening Nails & Lashes Spa is at Ekkamai 12. For more information, visit Happening Nail Spa or call 065-565 -2462.

Hair & Nail Salon at The Siam Hotel

The ancient Thai-style spa room of The Siam Hotel doesn’t only offer body massages and treatments, but does offer nail services in this very romantic setting. The grooming program consists of manicure and pedicure available for men, women, and even kids.

For more information and reservation, visit The Siam Hotel.