Guerlain Introduces New Skin Treatments at Siam Paragon

With a rich 84-year legacy, the Institut de Beauté brings a tradition of excellence from France to Siam Paragon at the Guerlain Treatment Room, which now offers a range of top-tier skin treatments, including the Imperial Rejuvenation Facial Service.

For those who enjoy a session of pampering, Guerlain, the prestigious French brand under the LVMH Group, has introduced the Imperial Rejuvenation Facial Service at its Guerlain Treatment Room inside of Siam Paragon.

A cutting-edge facial treatment programme based on the Orchidée Impériale, it utilises ingredients extracted from rare orchids to rejuvenate one’s skin, leaving you with a youthful and radiant complexion.

In order to heighten the sensorial experience, the treatment programme also uses facial firming massages – techniques that are drawn from the art of advanced facial massage exclusive to the Institut de Beauté, France.

In 1939, Guerlain inaugurated its first Institut de Beauté at 68 Maison Guerlain, Champs Elyseés, Paris. This institute was the first to innovate the aesthetics of spa massages, transforming various treatments into established art forms as Guerlain’s massage therapies use unique techniques to firm the facial muscles.

To become ambassadors of Guerlain, each therapist is trained directly at the Institut de Beauté. The intensive training practices have been designed to enrich beauty therapists with the required expertise, know-how, and techniques required to perform each complex ritual with the highest standards and perfection.

The atmosphere inside of the Bangkok-based Guerlain Treatment Room has been designed to maximise one’s sensorial experience, focusing on both pleasure and effectiveness. When guests enter, they experience serenity and privacy, and are treated to soft music that aids with soothing and de-stressing the body and mind.

Throughout treatments, every stage is delicate and attentive. At the beginning of each treatment, the beauty therapist will ask each guest to choose their own olfactory theme from Guerlain Home Fragrance to create a personalised and enjoyable ambience.Next, the skin consultation process allows the beauty therapist an opportunity to better understand the guest’s concerns about their skin’s condition.

Then, five steps of skin treatments follow across a 60-minute period, beginning with the preparation stage of cleaning the face, then gently massaging and rubbing away dirt residue in the pores, removing makeup, while also tackling excess facial oiliness.

What follows is a gentle facial scrub to remove dead skin cells and prepare the face’s surface for the Guerlain Orchidée Impériale. The light Essence-in-Lotion is rich with nutrients needed to restore healthy skin and a glow. A facial massage is then employed where the beauty therapist will gently press on the face using the weight of their fingertips in order to ease tense facial muscles.

Once the face is relaxed, it is time for a nutrient-enriched mask that will revitalise skin that has been damaged by air pollutants and daily stress. The mask is applied for approximately 10 minutes, during which the beauty therapist will massage the rest of the body starting from the neck to the shoulders, and upper torso including hands and arms to ensure total relaxation.

The guest then gets to enjoy a face and eye contour treatment that aids with restoring firmness around the eyes. After all of these steps, Guerlain promises that your whole face will be glowing with new-found radiance.

The Guerlain Treatment Room at Siam Paragon was recently renovated using the original design of the Guerlain Spa on Champs Elyseés, Paris. The interiors have been painted in a shade of cream to promote a warm ambience, while wood and natural materials have been incorporated into the design.

This decision stems from the brand’s sustainability pillars, which focus on minimising negative impacts on the environment by reducing resource consumption and reuse.

The materials used in the treatment rooms ranging from blankets to pillows and gowns are all crafted from premium quality products imported from France with the hope of providing ultimate comfort from the very first touch.

For more information about the Guerlain Treatment Room at Siam Paragon, call 02 610 7701