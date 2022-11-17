La Mer Hosts a Stylish Affair at The Waldorf Astoria to Celebrate the Genaissance de la Mer Collection

Guests, including friends of the brand and the media, were invited to join an informative session hosted by La Mer’s team in which they detailed the conceptualisation and benefits of the Genaissance de la Mer collection.

Each guest was then treated to a facial that used a plethora of the brand’s most popular and cutting-edge skincare products, after which guests were invited for a makeup touch-up. This allowed guests the opportunity to fully understand the way in which La Mer’s products help revitalise the skin by witnessing immediate results.

The intimate gathering took place at the Royal Suite of The Waldorf Astoria, a sophisticated venue that matches the prestige associated with the La Mer brand. Established over a half century ago, the brand’s journey began when Dr. Max Huber, aerospace physicist by day and star gazer by night, suffered burns in a lab accident, after which he turned towards the healing powers of the sea to find a cure.

12 years and 6,000 experiments later, Dr. Huber discovered a fermentation process that transformed giant sea kelp and a plethora of ocean-based ingredients into the brand’s renowned Miracle BrothTM, a cell-renewing elixir that would form the foundation of Crème de la Mer, which remains one of the brand’s best sellers until date.

The giant sea kelp used in La Mer’s products is hand-harvested in the pristine waters off Vancouver Island in the Pacific Ocean in a bid to promote sustainability. As the kelp boasts self-regeneration powers, this prized ocean ingredient is the key to the Miracle Broth’s efficacy. Those who have invested in Crème de la Mer are not shy to speak out about its transformative powers, its capacity to heal dryness, and how it helps keep moisture in the skin all-day.

Throughout the years, La Mer has introduced several other products, each conceptualised with these core pillar of rejuvenation in mind. This includes the four products in La Mer’s Genaissance de la Mer collection, touted as the brand’s “richest and most luxurious” because of the inclusion of the Crystal Miracle BrothTM.

The Crystal Miracle Broth was a result of Dr. Huber’s decision to study the crystalisation of the Miracle Broth, drawing out concentrated extracts from standing lab beakers. What was discovered was that this essence boasted anti-aging properties and had the potential to help reduce wrinkles and rejuvenate the skin. This Crystal Miracle Broth is at the heart of the Genaissance de la Mer collection.

Beyond this formula, the products also include The Genaissance Ferment™, a powerful extract harvested from sustainably grown rare red algae that promotes radiant and youthful skin by increasing collagen production. Another significant part of the collection is the inclusion of Lime Tea Concentrate, which La Mer considers one of their best skin-protection secrets. A super-charged antioxidant, it encapsulates the skin with an anti-aging barrier that protects it from external aggressors.

The collection is broken into four parts. For those who purchase all the products, it is recommended to use them in this order:

The Genaissance de la Mer™ The Infused Lotion helps with restoring the skin and giving it an moisturised appearance. The brand reports that 93% of users found that their wrinkles subsided in two weeks, while 92% found that their skin already looked younger after four weeks of use.

The Genaissance de la Mer™ The Serum Essence is an anti-wrinkle serum full of ingredients that will aid with battling signs of aging. After one week of use, users will find that their fine lines will reduce, and the skin will look smoother and more moisturised. After 14 days of use, the serum will reduce wrinkles on the forehead, between the eyebrows, and the under-eye lines.

The Genaissance de la Mer™ The Eye & Expression Cream is aimed to help reduce wrinkles specifically around the eyes for a brighter appearance. Finally, the Genaissance de la Mer™ The Concentrated Night Balm is a special concentrated balm that only to be used at night that will help rejuvenate the skin while you are asleep. Although one can immediately feel the difference after the first night of application, within four weeks, the balm has shown to help firm the skin while also leaving it with a healthy glow.

For a powerful combination use The Infused Lotion and The Concentrated Night Balm together to increase skin moisture overnight. The duo of products will also target the skin barriers to aid with signs of aging, to fix flaws and deep grooves in the skin, and heal age spots and visible pores.

For more information, visit www.lamer.co.th