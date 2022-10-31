Natcha Zean Opakul On Her Mission to Revolutionise the Skincare Industry With Her Brand, JUX. Skincare

Drawing from personal experiences as a youth with acne, Natcha committed her time and resources to crafting a very specific vision for her brand – one that creates products that encourage consumers to be more kind to their skin, while also paying tribute to the bountiful and beneficial ingredients found in the natural world.

A lot of us can relate to the plight of having terrible skin. From breakouts as a result of the difficulties of puberty, to the harsh humidity and sunlight we’re exposed to daily, healing damaged skin is not an easy task. When we’re younger, the misconception of “I don’t have to worry about that right now” is quick to come to mind, setting many of us up for a long and arduous path of rehabilitating the skin later on.

Someone who relates to this plight is Natcha Zean Opakul, founder and CEO of Mad Ambition, the parent company of JUX. Skincare. As we begin talking, it’s clear that Natcha’s role within her business is very multifaceted: “I wear many hats. When you launch a business as a young entrepreneur, you cannot hire talent immediately, therefore, my responsibilities encompass everything from operations to import and export, being the creative director of branding and shoots, marketing, and even sourcing the ingredients.”

Entrepreneurship is by no means an easy feat, so I ask Natcha if she always had dreams of having her own business, to which she explains, “I have always been a very creative person, so I knew that I wanted to venture into something that would allow me to express my creativity. When I began working, I took on varied roles in different departments, all of which put me through an array of tests. After collecting these experiences, I felt ready to venture into entrepreneurship when the opportunity arose.”

Her foray into entrepreneurship ultimately became rooted in her interest in skincare. Globally, the personal care market, is worth almost $400 billion, but Natcha’s decision to launch a skincare brand was only in part about making an impact in a lucrative industry. The other part stemmed from her desire to share her personal insights with rehabilitating her skin with others who might be going through the same trials and tribulations.

“When I was 19 years old, I wasn’t taking good care of my skin. I started wearing makeup, I wasn’t using sunscreen and I began developing acne infections and deep pic-axe acne scars, all of which was detrimental to my self-esteem,” Natcha recalls.

To heal her skin, Natcha began a deep-dive into skincare, researching ingredients that were supposed to be beneficial for fostering healthy skin, and sampling everything from high-end products to over-the-counter remedies. Through close examination of certain formulas, and success with certain products, Natcha decided she wanted to venture into skincare to share her knowledge with others looking to heal their skin without invasive, chemically-heavy treatments.

“My business started as a result of being a critical and observant consumer. Before conceptualising any product, you have to understand the market, and figure out whether there are products available that fit your needs. In the lead up to our launch, I sought out help from experts in the industry including formulators, scientists, dermatologists, and other professionals. I also did a lot of scientific research into certain ingredients, whether they were necessary, whether each had side effects, and so forth.”

The skincare industry has evolved immensely over the last few years, with brands now specialising in certain niches, whether it be all-organic or entirely vegan products. With so much competition, Natcha had to be firm in her vision for JUX. Skincare, choosing to pursue the concept of ‘clean skincare’. However, rather than trying to ‘greenwash’ consumers, promising all-natural, all the time, Natcha explains that the brand positions itself as nature-inspired, crafting products that use diverse ingredients from nature.

“JUX. is taken from the word ‘juxtapose’, which I believe is all about examining the relationship between two contrasting things. In this case, it refers to the juxtaposition of the diverse landscapes where we source our ingredients such as deserts and the ocean, and what these ingredients can do for our skin,” Natcha reveals.

The brand is centered on several core pillars, as Natcha explains that “only by being a brand with conscience, can you foster trustworthiness.” In essence, JUX. Skincare is non-toxic and free of 2,000 chemicals including styrene and parabens, it is cruelty-free, vegan, does not use synthetic colour or chemicals like petroleum, and keeps focus on eco-consciousness and sustainability.

One of the foremost initiatives by the brand is being aware of where ingredients are sourced, opting to work with fair-trade organisations or people in local communities to ensure the brand’s contributions are going into local economies. Furthermore, the brand tries to be mindful of their packaging, using recycled/recyclable plastics, glass, as well as vegan leather instead of animal products.

Another important pillar is the understanding that skincare involves the senses, and therefore marrying a sensory experience with efficacy is key. “We take a long time to craft each of our products so we can prioritise things like scent, colour, spreadability, and viscosity,” explains Natcha, before moving onto a breakdown of the five unique products JUX. Skincare has to offer.

“The most important step when it comes to taking care of your skin is cleaning your face. Therefore, I would recommend starting your regimen with our Skin Barrier Repair Face Wash made from Irish moss and algae. When your skin barrier is compromised, bacteria and pollutants can aggravate the skin, so our non-stripping jelly cleaner helps remove them while also hydrating the skin,” she explains.

“Next, I would recommend the Revival Cream, a day-and-night cream that can help revive deflated skin. It boasts five anti-aging elements: ceramides, which restores firmness by filling in the cracks of the skin; vegan squalene; macadamia oil; chicory roots, which seals hydration and boosts collagen; and bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that can aid with reducing fine lines. When I use it, I put my sunscreen on after for added protection,” she adds.

“In regard to our other products, we have the Stardust Gold Serum that features hyaluronic acid, rosehip, and rose water for hydration; and four multivitamins: niacinamide, peptide, mineral complex, and a ceramide complex, to aid with hyper-pigmentation. The serum also has 24 karat gold so it can be used as shimmer for the face and body, too.

“Our Alchemist Salve Lip Balm is one of my favourite products. It’s a vegan lip balm crafted using vegan wax and shea butter that really nourishes the lips. Finally, our best-selling unisex Spirit Animal Body Wash is also recommended, as it provides a woody-bucolic scent from elements of sandalwood, bergamot, and patchouli, which can aid with relaxing the mind and body.”

Despite already having a diverse line of products, Natcha informs me that the brand is already looking to expand, both in the market and in terms of their product line. Natcha explains, “As of right now, we’ve already exported our products to the United States, which is exciting. I believe if I can break into the US market, it would be a huge accomplishment. We will also be launching a new product line that aids with acne to fulfil our customer requests. We’re hoping to launch soon, so stay tuned.”

Clean is More.

For more information, visit https://juxskincare.com