Sharich Health expands its Product Offerings with SharisProbiotic and SharisFiber

Sharich Health, the manufacturer and distributor of Sharisma, established the brand based on the goal of making world-class supplements accessible to all. To further this goal, ML Ploynapat Leenutaphong, Founder and Chief Happiness Officer, and Apichat Leenutaphong, Co-Founder and CEO, unveiled two new offerings during a showcase at Siam Paragon on December 1.

The “No.1 Wellness Essential Vitamins Innovative for Health & Rejuvenation by SHARISMA” showcase, which was attended by distinguished guests, celebrities, and members of the media, displayed the full spectrum of Sharisma’s products and was held to promote better health down to the cellular level.

The showcase was structured as an exhibition about the different sciences involved in holistic health. Some examples include the anti-aging science-centered ‘Cell Anti-Aging Solution’ that utilises a Nobel Prize-winning ingredient. Currently Sharisma is the only brand in Thailand to include this ingredient in its products.

The exhibition also included fan-favourite product, ‘Sharisma – No.1 Antioxidant Immunity & Beauty Drinkable Vitamins’ and ‘SharisMeta – Metabolism Booster Vitamins’, which puts the science of restoring metabolism centre-stage.

Every Sharich Health product is crafted from natural extracts and works to support the others in the brand’s line to promote better health every day. Every item is certified by international research and produced in line with global guidelines to ensure only the best for the brand’s loyal consumers.

Other standout aspects of Sharich Health’s showcase was a zone dedicated to providing in-depth information about the ingredients and extracts, which also included a laboratory simulation complete with the tools used in the research and development process.

The showcase also saw an ‘InBody,’ which is a composition analysis machine used in hospitals that displays one’s visceral fat mass, body fat mass, muscle mass, and the body’s water. Using this, visitors could foster a better understanding of how they can improve their overall health.

Finally, the showcase also featured a relaxation corner with special drinks from ‘Super Drink by Sharisma x S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna’, a collaboration that delivered healthy formulas with the support of some of the world’s best mineral water brands. Here, visitors could relax, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy the sounds of live music and informative discussion.

SharisProbiotic

SharisProbiotic is an orally ingested powdered probiotic and prebiotic that has a sweet and delicious Kyoho grape flavour. It contains no sugar, sucralose, dairy or gluten ingredients and is derived from 100% Human Strains.

According to research, this is considered one of the world’s most powerful probiotics and can aid with maintaining the body’s microbiome balance, boosting the immune system, adjusting the body’s internal balance to shield from intestinal toxins, prevent pathogenic bacteria growth, and restore the digestive system, which in turn reduces inflammation.

SharisProbiotic combines microbes from 8 of the best ‘human strains’ and contains 20 billion CFU per sachet, which is why it is recognised for being so effective.

As the strain has been proven by more than 500 research studies to trump others on the market in both safety and nutritional benefits, it has been patented to Morinaga in Japan and Chr. Hansen in Denmark. These probiotics are used in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) in more than 140 hospitals around the world and has been used for infants for over four decades.

As the probiotic has seen over 100 years of technological development and advances in production, it has been able to retain its value, strength, resistance to acid and bile in the gastrointestinal tract, and excellent adhesion to the intestinal wall, which allows it to rejuvenate the body at full efficiency.

SharisFiber

SharisFiber is a fibre and prebiotics drink that has an aromatic Japanese peach flavour and is free from sugar and sucralose, using stevia extracts instead. It can aid with a plethora of digestive problems, including promoting timely bowel movements, and minimising twisting pains and flatulence to help gain a flatter stomach.

Found to be more effective than simply detoxing according to research carried out in France, the fibre can help boost the body’s immunity and reduce excess fat and sugar levels.

SharisFiber contains 13 types of soluble dietary fibres that are classified as ‘Super Prebiotics,’ which act as food for probiotics or healthy gut microbes, which then subsequently helps with strengthening the immune system.

The drink contains a special high-fibre formula that is the equivalent of eating seven large bowls of salad, which is supplemented by eight premium-grade extracts from plants and fruits.

For more information, visit https://www.sharismaworld.com