5 Feel-good Podcasts to Listen to While Decluttering Your Space

Hosted and created by the Canadian-born Mimi Bouchard, she describes herself as a ‘personal development junkie’ who as well creates all sorts of guided meditation content on ‘MimiMethod’, with topics ranging from ‘Feel Motivated Through Ups and Downs’, ‘Fall in Love with Life’ to the ones that can be played during your at-home Pilates classes. Besides that, she also talks all things about ways to becoming the best version of yourself here on “MIMI” podcast in which will certainly leave you feeling fresh, from the inside out, and prepare you for a life of an upgrade – mentality-wise. Each episode is short, concise and straight to the point – exactly what you need to fill that 15-minute, learn-something-new habit for a daily positivity boost.

(Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)