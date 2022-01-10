5 Luxury Spa Packages For ‘New Year, New You’ Treatments in Bangkok

‘New Year, New You’ luxury spa packages are all around this time of year. Here, we’ve curated the most intriguing ones for you to try out this January 2022.

It’s time to start 2022 off fresh and to pamper yourself before jumping into another year. Whether you choose to do so by booking yourself a quick staycation, or treat your tummy with afternoon tea sets, just don’t forget to consider adding a rejuvenating spa session at one of these hotels to your schedule.

[Hero and featured image credit: Anantara Riverside]

Kimpton Maa-lai Bangkok

The charming city hotel famous for its pet-friendly privileges offers 3 special spa promotions this January, be it a Buy 1 Get 1 Free 90-min Siamese Aromatic Body Massage, Buy 1 Get 1 Free Personal Trainer Session, or an Off-peak Gym Day Pass. Check in to their facilities from 17 January until 30 April for a relaxing massage or a great workout.

Book your treatment here, or contact the hotel via 02-056-9999 and email [email protected]

So/ Bangkok

Inside the Sofitel So/ Bangkok is an award-winning spa that integrates primitive treatments from every corner of the earth with modern French cosmeceutical techniques. For their New Year Spa offerings, the 90-minute So Aromatic Massage treatment comes highly recommended. It’s an oil massage that uses an aromatherapy blended oil that will soothe the tension and stress in both your body and mind.

The New Year Spa package is available until 31 March. Click here to book yours or phone 02-624-0000.

The Athenee Hotel

This luxury hotel on Wireless Road spotlights 3 different packages for the new year; a Buy 1 Get 1 Fitness and Pool Day Pass, a Body Rejuvenating Spa, and a Massage Rituals Journey. It is noteworthy that the Athenee Spa uses only local products that are chemical-free, locally-sourced, and fair-trade supported.

This package runs until 16 January, and you can book it here. For more information, visit the website.

Anantara Riverside Bangkok

The Anantara Riverside is offering new year spa sessions like no other. The choices here include a Cannabis Oil Massage or a Tibetan Healing Massage, both of which guarantee unique experiences. Cannabis is known to calm the mind and soothe the body, while herbal poultices and hot stones pressed against the body will help to release tension.

For more information and spa bookings, visit this link or contact 02-476-0022 Ext.1563.

Banyan Tree

The Banyan Tree is going all out for their ‘New Year, New You’ spa packages. They’re offering 60- or 90-minute spa treatments that include a fitness and pool day pass. If you want to take this even further, opt for the package that includes a night in a Horizon room with breakfast and a body massage for 2 people. It starts from THB 3699++ and seems like the perfect way to start this new year.

For more information, call 02-679-1200 or email [email protected]