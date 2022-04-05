5 Spa Packages for Ultimate Relaxation this April 2022

The hottest month of the year deserves cool-down time at these luxury spas in April 2022.

The heat in Bangkok summer this April 2022 requires a variety of relaxing and cooling spa sessions. Spend your day at these spas for a brightening facial treatment or a consultation with a wellbeing practitioner. If plans for spa and massages don’t sound indulgent enough, go the full mile and check out these staycations too.

[Hero and featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]

To deal with the hot summer, Quan Spa is offering ‘Summer Refresh’ promotions inclusive of several refreshing treatments and massages. The ‘Journey to Renewal’ and ‘Summer Escape’ are 120-minute treatments that help to revive your body and mind from the heat. On the other hand, if you’re short on time, the ‘Deep Renewal Massage’ and ‘Aroma Fusion Massage’ are available for 60 or 90 minutes, too.

The ‘Summer Refresh’ package is valid everyday from 11am-9pm until May 31, 2022. For more information, call 02-059-5555.

book here

This month, this award-winning organic spa is set to enhance your day rest with its ‘Beauty Sleep Meditation Massage’ packages. The sessions aim to reduce muscular and mental tension by invigorating Thai-inspired massages and body-nurturing techniques. Aromatic oils will also be incorporated to detoxify and rejuvenate the whole body, too.

‘Beauty Sleep Meditation Massage’ packages are available until April 13, 2022 with booking until October 14, 2022.

book here

Inside the riverside resort of Capella Bangkok lies one of the most mesmerising spas we’ve seen. Auriga Wellness is a spacious 1,074-square-metre facility that boasts services such as thermal bathing, an outdoor spa, experience shower, tepidarium chairs, vitality pool, steam room, and more. Interesting packages for April include the ‘Body and Foot Therapy’ and ‘Revive Your Summer,’ yet the biggest must-try is definitely the ‘Pure Bliss X 111SKIN,’ which features 111SKIN facial skincare.

All packages are available for a limited time and can be used until June 30, 2022. All offers are valid daily from 10am-10pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-098-3888.

book here

The holistic ‘Wellbeing’ package at the Banyan Tree Bangkok provides an immersive wellness experience. The package starts with a consultation with a wellbeing practitioner, who will help guests find suitable wellbeing activities, from Muay Thai and yoga over to swimming. A 60-minute wellbeing massage will loosen and rejuvenate the body, while wellbeing food and beverages served at Bai Yun restaurant are catered to fit with each participant’s specific needs.

The ‘Wellbeing’ package is available to book until April 8, 2022 and valid through September 30, 2022. For more information, contact 02-679-1200.

book here

If your week cannot go by without a facial treatment, Sindhorn Wellness has the perfect offers for you. Guests can choose between a gentle exfoliation and multi-phase lifting in ‘The Aroma Facial’, or a skin whitening treatment with Valmont’s clinically tested products in the ‘Valmont Brightness of Ice Facial’ program. Furthermore, gentlemen are highly recommended to immerse in the ‘Gentleman’s Tonic’, which aims to purify and hydrate stressed and unbalanced skin.

All packages are valid until June 30, 2022. For more information and reservation, contact 02-095-9999.

book here